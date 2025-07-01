Emmerdale spoilers: Cain makes a shocking baby promise to Sarah
Airs Friday 11th July 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Sarah Sugden continues to strive to become a mum (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Back at home in the wake of her car crash with Gabby, Sarah's being fussed over by her devoted grandparents Cain and Charity.
They're devastated at what the poor girl has had to endure and will do anything to see Sarah smiling again.
But only one thing could seemingly cheer up Sarah – who has just had cancer surgery and an emergency hysterectomy and has life-limiting disease Fanconi anaemia – and that's motherhood.
Having started on the IVF journey, Sarah's path to parenthood has been trashed by her recent surgeries but Cain has had an idea.
Surrogacy is all the family can talk about as they start looking into how to go about the process, asking questions and reaching out to agencies who may be able to help.
What will med student Jacob, who's donated his sperm to an IVF clinic for Sarah, have to say about the idea?
Elsewhere, Joe's fearful of what he's got into with Dr Crowley.
And at the cafe, Nicola comes up with a new regime in the wake of Lewis' success with the customers!
Emmerdale is on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week on ITV at 7.30pm and ITVX. See our TV Guide for full listings.
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Joe Tate - Ned Porteous
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
