Emmerdale spoilers: Cain makes a shocking baby promise to Sarah

Emmerdale's Sarah Sugden continues to strive to become a mum (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Back at home in the wake of her car crash with Gabby, Sarah's being fussed over by her devoted grandparents Cain and Charity.

They're devastated at what the poor girl has had to endure and will do anything to see Sarah smiling again.

But only one thing could seemingly cheer up Sarah – who has just had cancer surgery and an emergency hysterectomy and has life-limiting disease Fanconi anaemia – and that's motherhood.

Having started on the IVF journey, Sarah's path to parenthood has been trashed by her recent surgeries but Cain has had an idea.

Surrogacy is all the family can talk about as they start looking into how to go about the process, asking questions and reaching out to agencies who may be able to help.

What will med student Jacob, who's donated his sperm to an IVF clinic for Sarah, have to say about the idea?

Jacob has donated his sperm to a clinic for Sarah's use (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Joe's fearful of what he's got into with Dr Crowley.

And at the cafe, Nicola comes up with a new regime in the wake of Lewis' success with the customers!

Emmerdale is on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week on ITV at 7.30pm and ITVX