Emmerdale spoilers: Robert and Aaron kiss – and more – as chemistry consumes the exes!

Robron give in to their chemistry

Emmerdale's Robron give in to passion in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With everyone in the village now gunning for him thanks to John's manipulations, Robert is in a really dark place. Even his own sister Victoria hates him right now.

Unable to resist rubbing his brother's face in it, John visits Robert and gloats.

On his own, Robert totally breaks down, utterly defeated by scheming secret killer John who he's failed to expose as a charlatan.

Later, Aaron hears a commotion and finds Robert smashing up his room.

Realising his ex is in a terrible state, Aaron comforts him, shocked by the depths of Robert's pain.

Aaron comforts Robert who feels he's lost everything and everyone thanks to John (Image credit: ITV)

As Robert admits that he's lost everything and everyone, Aaron confesses that he's been keeping him at arm's length because he still has feelings for him despite being married to his brother John.

Powerless to resist the chemistry crackling between them, the men give into their desire and after a steamy kiss they fall into bed together!

When John and Vic resolve to check in on Robert, will they find the pair together?

Aaron admits he still has feelings for Robert (Image credit: ITV)

With their relationship hanging by a thread, Mack is keen to spend some time with his wife especially seeing as it's an awful anniversary has come around.

Taking himself off to the pub, Mack snaps when Ross starts trying to wind him up about the surrogacy arrangements. Mack admits it's three years since he and Charity lost their baby, confessing that Charity appears to have forgotten.

Ross taunts Mackenzie who's upset to realise Charity's forgotten an important anniversary (Image credit: ITV)

Later, a huge row blows up between the couple as drunken Mack opens up about his feelings about the surrogacy and reminds Charity of the anniversary.

When Charity boots him out, both are left fearing for the future of their marriage.

Elsewher,e Dylan can't seem to catch a break with his job search. He's torn when he hears from Ray who's offering him easy money to do another drug drop.

After encouraging April to return to school and get her GCSEs, Dylan gets sucked back into Ray's drug work.

Secret killer John panics when Cain informs him the police are on the case as new evidence has emerged concerning Nate's murder.

Cain tells secret killer John the police have uncovered new evidence in Nate's murder case (Image credit: ITV)