Emmerdale spoilers: Mack's explosive reaction to Charity's huge baby bombshell

Mack confronts Charity about her plan to be Sarah's surrogate

Emmerdale's Mack confronts Charity in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Charity Dingle has offered to become her granddaughter Sarah's surrogate, but hasn't told Mack, who was left gutted a few years ago when she refused to try to have a baby with him after suffering an ectopic pregnancy.

Mack's stunned when he finds out the huge news via Pollard, whose grandson Jacob has used his sperm to inseminate Sarah's egg.

Reeling in shock, stepdad Mack – who's given up his own son Reuben – confronts Charity.

The loaded conversation doesn't go well and quickly turns into a huge argument as the couple rake over the past and their tragic attempt at having a child of their own.

Though Mack's deeply hurt by his wife's willingness to make Sarah's parenting dream come true but not his, Charity reckons she can talk him round and tells worried Sarah it will all be OK.

Sarah is worried that Charity's huge offer will be the death knell of her gran's marriage to Mack (Image credit: ITV)

But Charity's underestimated the depth of Mack's pain.

What will she say when he doles out an ultimatum, insisting she choose their marriage or Sarah's surrogacy?

There's big news elsewhere.

Tracy and Cain are blindsided when DS Walsh calls in with a major development in Nate's unsolved murder.

Secret killer John has been working behind the scenes to cover up his crime and last week planted a 'suicide note' and 'confession' at the home of a patient, Owen, who had died in residence.

When Owen's death becomes apparent, so does his 'murder confession'.

Cain and Tracy learn that the police have found a confession to Nate's murder (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy and Cain reel at the development in the unsolved crime (Image credit: ITV)

As Tracy and Cain digest the information, John feigns shock when his colleague, GP Liam, tells him about Owen's death and the 'evidence' that's been unearthed.

Robert, however, is deeply suspicious when he hears what's gone on and is convinced that John is somehow involved.

Given that Owen recently tried to date rape Robert and only failed because John stepped in, Robert thinks it's just all too convenient.

Will it spur on the Sugden to pursue his hunch that John is a psycho?

When Nate's real killer John tells Robert the news, Robert's convinced there's something hugely fishy about it all (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, though timings are subject to change depending on the results of the Women's Euros 2025.