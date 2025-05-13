Emmerdale spoilers: Guilty John does the unthinkable as Mack takes the blame for the farm disaster

Emmerdale's John Sugden is thrilled as Mack's name becomes mud in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When John Sugden secretly caused the slurry spill at Butler's last week he was hoping to teach Mack a lesson for interfering in his relationship with Aaron.

But John hadn't banked on the slurry leaching into the village's mains water supply which ended up landing his nephew Harry in hospital after the young boy drank some of the contaminated water.

Victoria by her poorly son Harry's hospital bedside (Image credit: ITV)

It's a true nightmare – but there's one upside for John who's loving it as everyone turns their back on Mack who's riven with guilt at "his mistake".

Fronting up at the hospital, Mack's turned away by Victoria who's stationed at her poorly son's bedside.

After 'comforting' Mack, charlatan John sits with his sister, Vic, and Harry, secretly willing his nephew better.

Guilt-ridden John joins his sister Vic and her poisoned son Harry, secretly willing his nephew to recover (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, at Butler's, frantic Moira is in living hell.

The disaster could end her tenure at the farm, there's going to be a huge fine and it's not looking like the insurers are going to pay out.

She's furious with her brother Mack for making such an epic, sloppy mistake which could be catastrophic for the family business, let alone for the fate of little Harry.

As John tries to mask his guilt, he snaps at his fiancé Aaron.

Elsewhere, after trying to keep Lewis at bay, Ross caves and meets up with his brand-new younger brother in the cafe.

Having tried to stay away, Ross agrees to meet up with Lewis, the brother he never knew he had (Image credit: ITV)

As Lewis tries to find out more about his family – and in particular his mum Emma – he's desperate to meet Moira. It's the last thing stressed-out Moira needs. Can Ross fob him off and keep Moira's killer secret about unhinged Emma under wraps?

Sarah looks forward to her appointment at the IVF clinic and is determined not to tell a soul about it.