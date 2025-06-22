Emmerdale killer John strikes again as victim Robert lies dead in his van?
Emmerdale's John has been targeting Robert ever since he returned to the village, and soon their game of cat and mouse takes a shocking turn.
Emmerdale's resident killer John Sugden has had it in for his half-brother Robert since the moment he returned to the village and crashed his wedding to Aaron Dingle.
But this week, things are set to take a shocking turn when Robert goes into self-destruct mode and ends up lifeless in the back of John's van.
But what has happened to lead up to this moment? And will Robert become John's next victim?
After falling out with pretty much everyone in the village since his return, Robert knows his sister Victoria is his only ally at the moment. But even things with Vic turn sour next week when Vic goes to wake her dozing brother up, and he lashes out, thinking he is back in prison and being attacked again.
While Victoria knows that her black eye wasn't intentional and forgives Robert for what he did, he takes the fact that he hurt his sister very seriously and prepares to move out.
John is also fuming when he clocks Vic's black eye and learns Robert's responsible, and soon the pair are squaring up to one another in the street.
However, things only get worse for Robert next week when he goes into self-destruct mode, wanting to forget his lost love, Aaron and move on with his life. But instead of trying to find romance, Robert hooks up with the first random guy he can find - a decision that leaves him in grave danger.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Trying to make Aaron jealous by getting with another man soon turns out to be the least of Robert's problems when his dodgy date laces his drink.
However, in a shocking turn of events, it's not the date who ends up in control of an unconscious Robert – it's his secret killer brother John!
While he is dead to the world, Robert is scooped up by John and slung in the back of his campervan.
But we've been here before with John, who loves to play the hero and has secretly killed Nate Robinson (and committed loads of other sinister crimes).
As the paramedic loads up one of his syringes, is he planning to help Robert or finish him off?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.