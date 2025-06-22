Emmerdale killer John strikes again as victim Robert lies dead in his van?

Emmerdale's resident killer John Sugden has had it in for his half-brother Robert since the moment he returned to the village and crashed his wedding to Aaron Dingle.

But this week, things are set to take a shocking turn when Robert goes into self-destruct mode and ends up lifeless in the back of John's van.

But what has happened to lead up to this moment? And will Robert become John's next victim?

After falling out with pretty much everyone in the village since his return, Robert knows his sister Victoria is his only ally at the moment. But even things with Vic turn sour next week when Vic goes to wake her dozing brother up, and he lashes out, thinking he is back in prison and being attacked again.

While Victoria knows that her black eye wasn't intentional and forgives Robert for what he did, he takes the fact that he hurt his sister very seriously and prepares to move out.

John is also fuming when he clocks Vic's black eye and learns Robert's responsible, and soon the pair are squaring up to one another in the street.

Victoria has to stop John and Robert fighting. (Image credit: ITV)

However, things only get worse for Robert next week when he goes into self-destruct mode, wanting to forget his lost love, Aaron and move on with his life. But instead of trying to find romance, Robert hooks up with the first random guy he can find - a decision that leaves him in grave danger.

Trying to make Aaron jealous by getting with another man soon turns out to be the least of Robert's problems when his dodgy date laces his drink.

However, in a shocking turn of events, it's not the date who ends up in control of an unconscious Robert – it's his secret killer brother John!

While he is dead to the world, Robert is scooped up by John and slung in the back of his campervan.

But we've been here before with John, who loves to play the hero and has secretly killed Nate Robinson (and committed loads of other sinister crimes).

As the paramedic loads up one of his syringes, is he planning to help Robert or finish him off?