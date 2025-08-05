Emmerdale spoilers: Will Gabby rescue Vinny from a violent aggressor?

Vinny’s actions have devastating consequences in Tuesday’s episode of Emmerdale (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Confused about his feelings for Gabby and unsure of his own sexuality, Vinny was relieved when he was able to talk to Aaron about some of the issues he’s been dealing with. After his former brother-in-law said it was normal to have doubts before getting married, Vinny confessed to kissing someone else, although he didn’t admit it was a man. Looking for more answers, he fired up his laptop and started scrolling.

Finding himself on an online forum, he began chatting to Mike, and their digital conversation led to them meeting up in the nearby countryside. Getting on in real life as well as they did on the internet, aside from the odd difficult question, they agreed to meet up again.

Back home, when Gabby tells her fiancé she’s spending the night at a spa, Vinny receives an urgent message from Mike. Turning up on his doorstep unannounced, Mike tells Vinny he’s been kicked out by his partner. After Mike hints at an attraction between them, Vinny is taken aback, denying he feels the same. Wondering what’s going on, Vinny is then horrified when Mike’s behaviour suddenly takes a dark turn, and he becomes terrifyingly aggressive. Meanwhile, when Gabby can’t find her phone and thinks she’s left it at home, she considers heading back to look for it. Will she return to save Vinny before it’s too late?

Elsewhere, after being arrested for ABH and spending a night in the cells, Ruby and Manpreet must decide whether they’re able to put the past events behind them.

Will Manpreet and Ruby call a truce? (Image credit: ITV)

And the reason for Steph’s departure from the village suddenly become clear…

What caused Steph to leave the village so suddenly? (Image credit: ITV)