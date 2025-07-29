Emmerdale spoilers: Dylan's shocking offer!

Dylan and April are surprised when Paddy offers to help tend Dylan's wounds

An unexpected saviour comes to Emmerdale 's Dylan's rescue in Monday's episode.

April may have made an uneasy truce over Dylan with her dad Marlon, who only had his daughter’s best interests at heart. But with the wayward lad back in the village, the troubled teen only has eyes for him.

With the wound Dylan sustained breaking into Butler’s Farm now infected, he and April sneak into the vets in the hope of secretly cleaning him up.

But when they're suddenly interrupted by a shocked Paddy, the pair are terrified by what he might do next.

However, they’re both relieved that the kindly vet offers to patch him up and even gives Dylan a bed for the night after learning he’s homeless — although he’s unaware he’s in cahoots with Ray. Fortunately, no one spots the bag of drugs in his rucksack that he’s agreed to deliver for the dodgy dealer.

Does Dylan have something to hide from April? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, still in the dark about his husband’s killer past, Aaron is skeptical when John tries to persuade him to go easy on his brother, Robert. After a somewhat strange encounter at the shop, when his ex-husband suggests he’s thinking of leaving, Aaron's response gives Robert hope for the future. But what is he really up to?

Steph and Ross look set to be back on track (Image credit: ITV)

And after playing matchmaker, Lewis joins forces with Ruby to persuade her daughter to give her relationship with Ross another go. The cafe co-owner spies the perfect opportunity to give the pair a nudge in the right direction after her car breaks down and she needs a lift to her therapy session and presents Ross as her knight in shining armour.