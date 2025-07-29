Emmerdale spoilers: Dylan's shocking offer!
Airs Monday 4th August 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1
An unexpected saviour comes to Emmerdale's Dylan’s rescue in Monday’s episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
April may have made an uneasy truce over Dylan with her dad Marlon, who only had his daughter’s best interests at heart. But with the wayward lad back in the village, the troubled teen only has eyes for him.
With the wound Dylan sustained breaking into Butler’s Farm now infected, he and April sneak into the vets in the hope of secretly cleaning him up.
But when they're suddenly interrupted by a shocked Paddy, the pair are terrified by what he might do next.
However, they’re both relieved that the kindly vet offers to patch him up and even gives Dylan a bed for the night after learning he’s homeless — although he’s unaware he’s in cahoots with Ray. Fortunately, no one spots the bag of drugs in his rucksack that he’s agreed to deliver for the dodgy dealer.
Elsewhere, still in the dark about his husband’s killer past, Aaron is skeptical when John tries to persuade him to go easy on his brother, Robert. After a somewhat strange encounter at the shop, when his ex-husband suggests he’s thinking of leaving, Aaron's response gives Robert hope for the future. But what is he really up to?
And after playing matchmaker, Lewis joins forces with Ruby to persuade her daughter to give her relationship with Ross another go. The cafe co-owner spies the perfect opportunity to give the pair a nudge in the right direction after her car breaks down and she needs a lift to her therapy session and presents Ross as her knight in shining armour.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
A TV journalist with over 30 years’ experience (she still has the shorthand notebooks to prove it!) Elaine is the former Deputy Editor of TV Choice and previously worked at Woman’s Own and the BBC.
Since going freelance, she has continued interviewing international and home-grown stars with her words appearing in What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week, Best and whattowatch.com. During her career, she’s sat on judging panels for the RTS Programme Awards and the RTS Midlands Awards, been heard on local and national radio, been the voice of TV Choice’s telly recommendations on Alexa, appeared as an expert on Kilroy! and was an extra in The Last Fast Show Ever.
