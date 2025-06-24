Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon goes to desperate lengths to help spiralling Paddy
Airs Wednesday 2nd July 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle gives Paddy a talking to in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Paddy Dingle has got into a terrible headspace following the dog attack and his dad Bear's cruel character assassination.
His humiliating encounter with ferocious farmer Celia hasn't helped and led the vet to kick his father out of Tenant House.
It's left Marlon worrying that his best mate is descending into another bout of depression and decides a lads' day is just the thing to lift his mood.
But when Marlon's zombie-killing efforts get him nowhere, he insists that he and Paddy need to talk…
Emmerdale is on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week on ITV. Timings vary. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
