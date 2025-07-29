Emmerdale spoilers: Moira delivers a crushing blow to Ross

Is Vinny about to risk his impending marriage to Gabby?

Moira delivers a crushing blow to Ross and could Emmerdale '’s Vinny be heading for trouble in Friday's episode (ITV1, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In turmoil about his sexuality, Vinny has struggled about his true feelings for fiancée Gabby. His relationship with first wife, Liv, wasn’t a conventional one. And after she died, he didn’t think he’d ever have feelings for anyone else — until he got together with Gabby.

The businesswoman is head over heels in love with Vinny and the one who moved their relationship forward fairly swiftly. But there’s always been that nagging feeling that something wasn’t quite right.

And when Vinny developed an attraction towards his pal Kammy and planted a smacker on him, he finally realised that he needed to understand his sexuality.

Vinny in turmoil (Image credit: ITV)

Following advice from Aaron, the scrap metal dealer began searching for answers on the internet. After now after chatting to someone online, he arranges to meet them in real life. But is he playing with fire by taking this step? And does it mean for his impending marriage?

Elsewhere, things go from bad to worse at Butler’s Farm when Ross receives his marching orders from Moira, who tells him he’d be better off finding more work some else. And Belle’s stunned when she’s given an important letter by Lydia.

Lydia gives Belle an important letter - but what does it say? (Image credit: ITV)