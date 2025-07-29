Emmerdale spoilers: Moira delivers a crushing blow to Ross
Airs Friday 8th August 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1
Moira delivers a crushing blow to Ross and could Emmerdale'’s Vinny be heading for trouble in Friday's episode (ITV1, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
In turmoil about his sexuality, Vinny has struggled about his true feelings for fiancée Gabby. His relationship with first wife, Liv, wasn’t a conventional one. And after she died, he didn’t think he’d ever have feelings for anyone else — until he got together with Gabby.
The businesswoman is head over heels in love with Vinny and the one who moved their relationship forward fairly swiftly. But there’s always been that nagging feeling that something wasn’t quite right.
And when Vinny developed an attraction towards his pal Kammy and planted a smacker on him, he finally realised that he needed to understand his sexuality.
Following advice from Aaron, the scrap metal dealer began searching for answers on the internet. After now after chatting to someone online, he arranges to meet them in real life. But is he playing with fire by taking this step? And does it mean for his impending marriage?
Elsewhere, things go from bad to worse at Butler’s Farm when Ross receives his marching orders from Moira, who tells him he’d be better off finding more work some else. And Belle’s stunned when she’s given an important letter by Lydia.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
A TV journalist with over 30 years’ experience (she still has the shorthand notebooks to prove it!) Elaine is the former Deputy Editor of TV Choice and previously worked at Woman’s Own and the BBC.
Since going freelance, she has continued interviewing international and home-grown stars with her words appearing in What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week, Best and whattowatch.com. During her career, she’s sat on judging panels for the RTS Programme Awards and the RTS Midlands Awards, been heard on local and national radio, been the voice of TV Choice’s telly recommendations on Alexa, appeared as an expert on Kilroy! and was an extra in The Last Fast Show Ever.
