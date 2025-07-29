Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny in turmoil over his romantic feelings for his friend
Airs Tuesday 5th August 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1
Emmerdale's Vinny’s still struggling with his sexuality in Tuesday’s episode (ITV1, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
After kissing Kammy, the mechanic was absolutely fine about the incident and brushed it off. But Vinny hasn’t stopped playing the moment over and over in his head, wondering why it happened and what it means.
When Laurel overheard he and Kammy discussing Vinny’s commitment to marrying Gabby, she urged him to be honest. But when his fiancée collapsed just before their engagement party, he was terrified he’d lost her and, having been through that once before, he decided to go ahead with the wedding.
But when talking about Gabby’s "wedmin" with Mandy, he finds it hard to maintain enthusiasm to the oblivious beautician. And when Kammy presents him with a watch for his wedding, he can’t stop staring at his friend, with anything but just friendly thoughts.
Elsewhere, having managed to secretly make the drug drop, Dylan tells Ray that’s the last job he’s doing for him. But it seems Ray has other ideas.
Meanwhile, discussing the apparently reformed youngster in the Woolie, the penny finally drops for Paddy, Rhona and Marlon, who realise that Dylan was the person Kyle stabbed. Will Moira learn the truth?
And, when Ross and Steph wake up together, she asks him if he’s been with anyone else since their split.
And a walk in the woods proves dangerous when Charity takes a tumble while out with Mack. Telling herself she’s OK and no harm done, she decides not to tell Sarah about the fall.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
A TV journalist with over 30 years’ experience (she still has the shorthand notebooks to prove it!) Elaine is the former Deputy Editor of TV Choice and previously worked at Woman’s Own and the BBC.
Since going freelance, she has continued interviewing international and home-grown stars with her words appearing in What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week, Best and whattowatch.com. During her career, she’s sat on judging panels for the RTS Programme Awards and the RTS Midlands Awards, been heard on local and national radio, been the voice of TV Choice’s telly recommendations on Alexa, appeared as an expert on Kilroy! and was an extra in The Last Fast Show Ever.
