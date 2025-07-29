Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny in turmoil over his romantic feelings for his friend

Confused Vinny doesn't know whether to accept it when Kammy gifts him a watch

Emmerdale 's Vinny’s still struggling with his sexuality in Tuesday’s episode (ITV1, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After kissing Kammy, the mechanic was absolutely fine about the incident and brushed it off. But Vinny hasn’t stopped playing the moment over and over in his head, wondering why it happened and what it means.

When Laurel overheard he and Kammy discussing Vinny’s commitment to marrying Gabby, she urged him to be honest. But when his fiancée collapsed just before their engagement party, he was terrified he’d lost her and, having been through that once before, he decided to go ahead with the wedding.

But when talking about Gabby’s "wedmin" with Mandy, he finds it hard to maintain enthusiasm to the oblivious beautician. And when Kammy presents him with a watch for his wedding, he can’t stop staring at his friend, with anything but just friendly thoughts.

Elsewhere, having managed to secretly make the drug drop, Dylan tells Ray that’s the last job he’s doing for him. But it seems Ray has other ideas.

Should Dylan and April be worried about what Ray has planned? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, discussing the apparently reformed youngster in the Woolie, the penny finally drops for Paddy, Rhona and Marlon, who realise that Dylan was the person Kyle stabbed. Will Moira learn the truth?

And, when Ross and Steph wake up together, she asks him if he’s been with anyone else since their split.

And a walk in the woods proves dangerous when Charity takes a tumble while out with Mack. Telling herself she’s OK and no harm done, she decides not to tell Sarah about the fall.

Has Charity's fall caused any problems? (Image credit: ITV)