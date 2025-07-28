EastEnders spoilers: Oscar to flee Walford after Patrick attack?
Airs Wednesday 6 August 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
At the hospital, Patrick Trueman's (played by Rudolph Walker) family anxiously await an update about him on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But so far, Patrick's fiancee Yolande (Angela Wynter) or sisters Kim (Tameka Empson) and Denise (Diane Parish) have no idea WHO attacked Patrick.
In the meantime, Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) is in a panic as the Police conduct door-to-door visits in Walford.
Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) gives an eye witness statement about the intruder at No.20.
But how much did Howie see?
Does he know the intruder was Oscar?
Afraid that it is only a matter of time before the Police catch-up with him, Oscar wants to go on the run...
"Oscar has done some bad things but he's not a bad person," says Pierre Moullier who plays the character.
"What he does by breaking into Patrick's house and then pushing him is awful. When the situation spirals out of control, Oscar just shuts down."
After Joel Marshall's (Max Murray) bad behaviour at the Queen Vic, his dad Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) makes an alarming discovery on the teenager's laptop computer...
Could this have anything to do with the controversial online influencer that Joel follows?
MEANWHILE, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) is struggling to adjust to life after the Vic.
But how will the former pub landlady react when love-rival Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) unexpectedly offers her a job as co-manager of The Albert?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
