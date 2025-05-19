EastEnders spoilers: WHO gets arrested on Albert Square?

Zack takes drastic action to protect his son Barney which leads to a shock arrest on EastEnders!

Zack Hudson (played by James Farrar) is ready to do whatever it takes to protect his secret son, Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Now that Zack knows that Barney's mum Nicola (Laura Doddington) was responsible for the death of her older son Harry's (Elijah Holloway) ex-girlfriend, Shireen, he has a plan to flee Walford with teenager Barney!



On today's episode of the BBC soap, Zack approaches Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) for a loan to fund his escape.



However, he's left further alarmed when Ravi reveals Nicola recently offered him BIG money to move a dead body...



With the grisly evidence building against murderous Nicola, Zack decides to report her to the Police!



As Nicola's arrest causes shockwaves through the Mitchell family, Zack reckons it's time for the truth to come out about Barney's paternity...

Zack confronts Harry after his mum Nicola's arrest on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is confused when Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) is angry that nobody celebrated his birthday with him.



But didn't Nigel previously say he didn't want a fuss?



Phil talks to Nigel's close friends, including Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter), to try and find out why Nigel is so upset.

Nigel is upset with his friends for not celebrating his birthday on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

There's further humiliation for Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) when she is the target of cruel online messages after sleeping with Joel Marshall (Max Murray).



Barney tries to help but Avani gets defensive when he mentions Joel and storms off...

Barney tries to support Avani after she is the target of online trolls on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer