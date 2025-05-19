EastEnders spoilers: WHO gets arrested on Albert Square?
Airs Monday 26 May 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Zack Hudson (played by James Farrar) is ready to do whatever it takes to protect his secret son, Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Now that Zack knows that Barney's mum Nicola (Laura Doddington) was responsible for the death of her older son Harry's (Elijah Holloway) ex-girlfriend, Shireen, he has a plan to flee Walford with teenager Barney!
On today's episode of the BBC soap, Zack approaches Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) for a loan to fund his escape.
However, he's left further alarmed when Ravi reveals Nicola recently offered him BIG money to move a dead body...
With the grisly evidence building against murderous Nicola, Zack decides to report her to the Police!
As Nicola's arrest causes shockwaves through the Mitchell family, Zack reckons it's time for the truth to come out about Barney's paternity...
Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is confused when Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) is angry that nobody celebrated his birthday with him.
But didn't Nigel previously say he didn't want a fuss?
Phil talks to Nigel's close friends, including Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter), to try and find out why Nigel is so upset.
There's further humiliation for Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) when she is the target of cruel online messages after sleeping with Joel Marshall (Max Murray).
Barney tries to help but Avani gets defensive when he mentions Joel and storms off...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
