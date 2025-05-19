EastEnders spoilers: Teddy finds out the heartbreaking truth about Barney...

Teddy demands the truth from Nicola about WHO Barney's dad is on EastEnders...

Teddy Mitchell (played by Roland Manookian) is still trying to get his head around his ex-wife Nicola's (Laura Doddington) KILLER secret on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



But the blasts-from-the-past keep coming, and on today's episode of the BBC soap, Teddy finally discovers the SHOCK truth about his teenage son, Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).



Teddy is not Barney's biological dad as he has always believed.



As it turns out he's the secret son of Zack Hudson (James Farrar), who Nicola had a short-lived affair with years earlier!



A painful confrontation brews at the Mitchell house as Nicola has no choice but to come clean...



Meanwhile, Nicola and Teddy's older son Harry (Elijah Holloway) is alarmed by the discovery that Zack is planning to flee from Walford with Barney!



Determined to stop Zack in his tracks, Harry resorts to desperate measures and locks Zack in the boot of his car!

But disaster strikes when a car chase leads to a crash, leaving a vehicle and its passengers submerged in a lake...

Will Nicola finally tell Teddy the truth about Barney on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Harry takes desperate measures to stop Zack leaving Walford with Barney on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Barney is busy trying to comfort friend Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).



Avani is the target of online abuse after sleeping with local lad, Joel Marshall (Max Murray).

Unfortunately, someone finds the abusive messages and jumps to the WRONG conclusion that Avani is leading Barney astray!



Are they about to make the situation worse?

Somebody gets the wrong idea about Avani and Barney on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

