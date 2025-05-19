EastEnders spoilers: Teddy finds out the heartbreaking truth about Barney...
Airs Tuesday 27 May 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Teddy Mitchell (played by Roland Manookian) is still trying to get his head around his ex-wife Nicola's (Laura Doddington) KILLER secret on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
But the blasts-from-the-past keep coming, and on today's episode of the BBC soap, Teddy finally discovers the SHOCK truth about his teenage son, Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).
Teddy is not Barney's biological dad as he has always believed.
As it turns out he's the secret son of Zack Hudson (James Farrar), who Nicola had a short-lived affair with years earlier!
A painful confrontation brews at the Mitchell house as Nicola has no choice but to come clean...
Meanwhile, Nicola and Teddy's older son Harry (Elijah Holloway) is alarmed by the discovery that Zack is planning to flee from Walford with Barney!
Determined to stop Zack in his tracks, Harry resorts to desperate measures and locks Zack in the boot of his car!
But disaster strikes when a car chase leads to a crash, leaving a vehicle and its passengers submerged in a lake...
Meanwhile, Barney is busy trying to comfort friend Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).
Avani is the target of online abuse after sleeping with local lad, Joel Marshall (Max Murray).
Unfortunately, someone finds the abusive messages and jumps to the WRONG conclusion that Avani is leading Barney astray!
Are they about to make the situation worse?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
