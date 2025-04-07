EastEnders spoilers: Nicola warns Zack to stay away from Barney!

How far will Nicola go to sabotage Zack and Barney's friendship on EastEnders?

We already know that Nicola Mitchell (played by Laura Doddington) will do anything to make sure her SHOCK secret stays buried on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nicola does not want her ex-husband, Teddy (Roland Manookian), to find out that her one-time lover, Zack Hudson (James Farrar), is actually the biological dad of their teenage son, Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).



So the ruthless businesswoman is not happy that Teddy has agreed to let Zack start fitness training with Barney while she was away on holiday.



At Harry's Barn, Nicola warns barman Zack to keep away from Barney.



But he chooses to ignore her warning...



Determined to cover her tracks, Nicola enlists the help of trouble-making lads, Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) and Joel Marshall (Max Murray).



While Barney and Zack are having a training session, Tommy and Joel arrive to antagonise Barney.



Barney flees upset, believing that Zack is to blame.



Will Zack soon figure out that Nicola is meddling behind-the-scenes again?

Zack snaps and confronts Tommy and Joel on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Who Will Be The First To Spill Their Secret? 🤐 | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) is feeling under pressure, knowing her mum Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) wants her to make a formal complaint against the Police after her humiliating stripsearch.



The teenager attempts to avoid her mum by hiding out at the Laundrette.



Inside, can Laundrette assistant Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) help Avani with her ongoing family drama?

PLUS, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) attempts to reach out to Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley).



But he continues to remain quiet about his dementia diagnosis and dismisses her concerns...

Jean attempts to help Nigel on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer