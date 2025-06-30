EastEnders spoilers: Peter and Lauren's kids go MISSING!

There's a nightmare for Peter and Lauren when their kids go missing on EastEnders...

The memory of the late Martin Fowler lives on when his beloved fruit and veg stall goes back into business on EastEnders (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Peter Beale (played by Thomas Law) takes charge.



Which is a welcome distraction since Peter is refusing to speak to his fiancee, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), after finding out what recently happened between her and ex-lover, Zack Hudson (James Farrar).



As the tension builds, Peter decides to confront love-rival Zack and things get physical!



Peter's day goes from bad to worse when he and Lauren later discover their son Louie has disappeared with baby brother, Jimmy...

Lauren and Peter are alarmed when son Louie goes missing with baby brother Jimmy on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) and his mum Nicola (Laura Doddington) are horrified when they find out the truth about the missing stash of drugs.



WHAT will Harry do to cover-up and keep the truth from Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara)?



Meanwhile, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) tries to convince Ravi to scale back on the party plans for his daughter Avani's (Aaliyah James) 16th birthday.



But even with the Panesar business empire on the verge of collapse, Ravi is determined not to disappoint his princess Avani...

Nicola and Harry discover the truth about the missing drugs on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) is back from her trip to Spain.



She quickly discovers she's missed out on a whole LOT of family drama since she's been gone.



How will Anna react to the news of her dad George's (Colin Salmon) split from wife Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe)?



Plus, Elaine's daughter Linda's (Kellie Bright) plans to sell her share of the Vic?

Anna returns home to Walford after a trip to Spain on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Due to LIVE sports coverage, this week EastEnders continues Wednesday to Friday at 7:00pm/8:00pm on BBC One.



All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer