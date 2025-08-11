EastEnders spoilers: Kojo is in DANGER from drug dealer Okie...
Airs Tuesday 19 August 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
It's Kojo Asare's (played by Dayo Koleosho) birthday on today's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Kojo's flatmate, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway), is tasked with keeping him occupied while the Knight family plan a party at the Vic.
Harry is under continued pressure from Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) to let drug dealer Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) use unsuspecting Kojo's flat as a permanent base for his and Ravi's illegal dealings...
Kojo is excited when big brother George (Colin Salmon) plans to take him out for the day to celebrate his birthday.
But when George gets sidetracked, Kojo heads home where he finds his so-called "friend" Okie and his acquaintances have taken over the flat...
Okie tries to get the situation under control by offering Kojo a pill that will calm him down.
But Kojo quickly falls into a terrible state...
Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is at odds with Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn).
Julie and Phil continue to clash over what's best for her husband Nigel (Paul Bradley), who has dementia.
After Julie's pet chickens keep the household awake, the tension increases between her and Phil.
They both accompany Nigel to a medical appointment for an assessment of his dementia.
But he soon starts to get stressed out and overwhelmed by their continuous sniping...
PLUS, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is struggling with her emotions on the anniversary of her dad's death.
But she gets support from George, who had his own difficult relationship with his racist adopted dad, Eddie.
During the emotion of the moment, Nicola and George find themselves giving into passion again...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
