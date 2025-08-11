EastEnders spoilers: Kojo is in DANGER from drug dealer Okie...

It's Kojo Asare's (played by Dayo Koleosho) birthday on today's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Kojo's flatmate, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway), is tasked with keeping him occupied while the Knight family plan a party at the Vic.



Harry is under continued pressure from Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) to let drug dealer Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) use unsuspecting Kojo's flat as a permanent base for his and Ravi's illegal dealings...



Kojo is excited when big brother George (Colin Salmon) plans to take him out for the day to celebrate his birthday.



But when George gets sidetracked, Kojo heads home where he finds his so-called "friend" Okie and his acquaintances have taken over the flat...



Okie tries to get the situation under control by offering Kojo a pill that will calm him down.



But Kojo quickly falls into a terrible state...

Harry continues to feel pressure to let Okie use Kojo's flat on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is at odds with Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn).



Julie and Phil continue to clash over what's best for her husband Nigel (Paul Bradley), who has dementia.



After Julie's pet chickens keep the household awake, the tension increases between her and Phil.



They both accompany Nigel to a medical appointment for an assessment of his dementia.



But he soon starts to get stressed out and overwhelmed by their continuous sniping...



PLUS, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is struggling with her emotions on the anniversary of her dad's death.



But she gets support from George, who had his own difficult relationship with his racist adopted dad, Eddie.



During the emotion of the moment, Nicola and George find themselves giving into passion again...

Nigel goes for an assessment about his dementia on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Nicola and George get passionate again on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer