EastEnders spoilers: Will Peter fight for custody of baby Jimmy?

Peter and Lauren's relationship hits the rocks and he vows to fight for custody of baby Jimmy on EastEnders...

Peter Beale (played by Thomas Law) and his fiancee, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), are at odds again on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings.



In the heat of the moment, Peter has blamed recovering addict Lauren for the fact their baby son Jimmy is partially sighted.



But Lauren doesn't help her case after staying out all night, leaving Peter holding the baby!



On today's episode of the BBC soap, Peter is shocked when he finds out that Lauren almost relapsed with alcohol at Harry's Barn...



This is all the evidence that Peter needs.



He BREAKS-UP with Lauren and warns her that he intends to fight for custody of both their sons, Louie and Jimmy...

Peter and Lauren break-up on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

The Albert is under NEW management since Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) blackmailed former owner Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) into signing over the business!



Cindy prepares for the re-launch of the pub.



But things turn sour when rivals Cindy and Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) get into an argument outside the Vic.



Once again, Elaine is not happy when her husband George (Colin Salmon) gets involved to keep the peace with his ex-wife, Cindy.



Just where do George's loyalties lie?

Will George and Kojo step in to help Cindy out at The Albert on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Elaine and Cindy clash outside the Vic on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

A business war is brewing on Albert Square!



Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and her fella, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), are determined to launch their new limo service ASAP.



Kat is determined to beat her former employee, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), to it.



Kat meets with Cheeky to discuss a price for the same limo that Harvey is looking to buy!



Kat agrees to sign a deal but at the last minute, Cheeky reveals she must also take on his silent business partner.



WHO is Kat about to unknowingly go into business with?



ALSO, Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman) gets the cold shoulder treatment from friend Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) and her mum Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) when he tries to apologise for his behaviour.

Barney is in the bad books with Avani and her mum Priya on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer