EastEnders spoilers: WHO ruins the Beale baby celebration?
Airs Wednesday 14 May 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
It's an exciting day for the Beales as they prepare to welcome home the newest addition to the family on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
There's gonna be a party over at the Vic to congratulate parents Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and her fiance, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), on the birth of their second child together.
However, it all kicks off when Peter's mum Cindy (Michelle Collins) gatecrashes the celebrations.
She seems to make a habit of turning-up uninvited!
In the meantime, the Slater family want to publicly announce at the pub that Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) are officially engaged.
However, everyone is about to be left reeling after Cindy plays some incriminating video footage which will land a couple of Albert Square residents in BIG trouble...
Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) wants to get to the bottom of what happened between her granddaughter Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) and local lad, Joel Marshall (Max Murray).
Avani doesn't want to talk about it and storms off.
Later, Suki informs Avani's mum Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) about what has happened.
Unfortunately, Avani's headstrong dad Ravi (Aaron Thiara) overhears the conversation.
Disgusted by what he hears, Ravi storms over to No.43 to confront Joel and his dad Ross (Alex Walkinshaw)...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.