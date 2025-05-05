EastEnders spoilers: WHO ruins the Beale baby celebration?

It's an exciting day for the Beales as they prepare to welcome home the newest addition to the family on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



There's gonna be a party over at the Vic to congratulate parents Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and her fiance, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), on the birth of their second child together.



However, it all kicks off when Peter's mum Cindy (Michelle Collins) gatecrashes the celebrations.



She seems to make a habit of turning-up uninvited!



In the meantime, the Slater family want to publicly announce at the pub that Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) are officially engaged.



However, everyone is about to be left reeling after Cindy plays some incriminating video footage which will land a couple of Albert Square residents in BIG trouble...

Cindy confronts Kathy on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Peter and Gina are not happy to see their mum Cindy on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) wants to get to the bottom of what happened between her granddaughter Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) and local lad, Joel Marshall (Max Murray).



Avani doesn't want to talk about it and storms off.



Later, Suki informs Avani's mum Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) about what has happened.



Unfortunately, Avani's headstrong dad Ravi (Aaron Thiara) overhears the conversation.



Disgusted by what he hears, Ravi storms over to No.43 to confront Joel and his dad Ross (Alex Walkinshaw)...

Avani doesn't want to talk about what happened between her and Joel on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer