Casualty spoilers: Fury as Jacob Masters is accused of the unthinkable!

Jacob Masters reacts with shock after tough-to-take accusations in the seventh instalment of Casualty 12-parter Supply and Demand. Is it game over for the paramedic?

Elsewhere, Cam Mickelthwaite also faces an accusation of misconduct, Ngozi Okoye overhears Nicole Piper organising a one-way ticket out of Holby, and Stevie Nash wonders what Flynn Byron is hiding when he makes a secretive appointment.

Full Casualty spoilers for Supply and Demand - Episode 7 below…

Jacob Masters stunned by suspicions

Jacob Masters has been concentrating on looking after his family during the Holby City drug crisis unaware that Iain Dean feels wedged between their rock-solid friendship and a hard decision following his wife Faith’s ultimatum in last week’s episode.

In this episode, Iain (Michael Stevenson) bites the bullet and confronts his closest friend head-on, revealing that he suspects Jacob of stealing morphine!

Jacob (Charles Venn) is incredulous as his paramedic pal shares his suspicions. And, sadly, it isn't long before they are hurling accusations before things escalate further…

Will Iain Dean regret his accusations or be proven right? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Fighting friends

Furious, Jacob tells Iain he needs to look for the culprit closer to home - meaning recovering drug addict Faith (Kirsty Mitchell), which in turn causes Iain to react in fury!

And, as things become increasingly heated the pair get into a physical altercation! Later, when there’s a chemical leak at Holby Leisure Centre, the former friends are forced to work together, but it is clear battle lines have been drawn…

With lives on the line, can they call a temporary truce, despite the bubbling tension?

Dangerous games: Jacob makes a rash decision during the swimming pool incident to protect someone close to him... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

We don’t want to give too much away, but after events at the swimming pool incident, there are shocking revelations, which are followed by a huge twist!

It’s fair to say that Jacob appears to be acting like the injured party, but is he truly innocent? Or has he done the unthinkable to support his struggling family?

Iain has some thinking to do... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Cam accused of sexual assault

Nurse Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) is floating on air as his shift starts. Why? Because paramedic Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) has gathered the courage to ask him out on a date!

Yet, despite this good start to the day, things quickly go downhill when he treats patient Bex Cross (Molly Bryson).

Bex has injured herself while jumping off a balcony for a bet while high on drugs and, when she’s first admitted, she flirts with Cam. Later, however, she becomes confused and believes Cam has assaulted her while inserting a catheter.

Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) takes the matter seriously and acts according to protocol, but Cam is hurt as his friend takes a hardline approach to the unfounded accusations.

After a trying day, the fallout continues when it’s time for Cam to meet Indie for that afterwork drink…

Cam is shocked after serious allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Also in Casualty this week

Nurse Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) is upset when she overhears doctor Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) ordering a one way ticket to Newcastle and telling someone over the phone that she loves them…

Then later, Ngozi’s son Obi (Aryel Tsotois) reveals he wants to return to Nigeria.

Is this the final nail in the coffin for the former couple?

Obi wants answers from his mum. What will Ngozi decide? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Elsewhere, Faith makes a decision with enormous repercussions.

Indie endures a tough day both professionally and personally. Will anyone notice and support her?

Keep an eye out for touching scenes between the newly qualified paramedic, patient Sandra Evans (Siobhan Redmond, Two Doors Down, Queens of Mystery) and lifeguard Alex Crowther (Jack Weise, Murder Most Puzzling, The Hardacres).



Is it just us, or could Alex be a future medic? Let us know what you think in our comments section after you’ve watched the episode.

Indie has a shocker of a day, while Alex does everything he can to help. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) is intrigued when she hears clinical lead Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) making a promise to meet someone at 4.30pm.

As Holby ED is flooded* with patients following the chemical leak at the local swimming pool, he asks clinical nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) to take the lead in tackling the emergency.

Stevie realises this is because he’s determined to meet with whoever he was talking to on the phone and, as he races out of the ED late for her his appointment, she can’t help feeling concerned.

Who is Flynn meeting and why?



* Why yes, this is an intentional pun.

Suspicious mind: Stevie wonders what Flynn is up to... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Find out when Casualty’s Supply and Demand - Episode 7 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 16 August 2025 at 8.25. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.