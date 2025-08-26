Casualty spoilers: Rash Masum in deadly drug dealing dilemma!

Rash Masum is shocked as events unfold in his personal and professional life in Casualty - Supply and Demand - Ep9.

Rash Masum faces a terrifying dilemma in the ninth instalment of Casualty 12-parter Supply and Demand — airing on BBC1, Saturday 30 August 2025 at 8.2opm (See our TV Guide ).

Elsewhere, Jan Jenning turns detective, Nicole Piper keeps vigil by Cassie Wood’s bedside, Faith Dean makes a decision about her immediate future with Iain Dean, and there’s a deadly scorpion on the loose!

Full Casualty spoilers for Supply and Demand - Episode 9 below…

Rash Masum learns the terrible truth

Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) is in for a shock this week when he learns his girlfriend is stealing drugs from the hospital.

The dramatic developments are set in motion when Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) embarks on a mission to identify Holby’s morphine thief. Suspecting the culprit works in Holby’s pharmaceutical department, the paramedic pays a visit to chemist Sunny Callahan (Jamie Marie Leary) and almost catches her in the act.

Realising something’s amiss Jan is about to investigate further when they’re interrupted by the arrival of cheery delivery driver, Terry Melville (Bill Fellows, Coronation Street, Whitstable Pearl), an old friend, who clearly holds a torch for the medic!

Later, still determined to get to the truth and unable to shake the sense that Sunny is hiding something, Jan turns to Rash with her suspicions…

Jan channels her inner Miss Marple. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Rash’s decision

At first Rash is shocked and defends Sunny, but over the course of the shift it’s clear she’s on edge and, when she makes a near-fatal error with a patient that’s been stung by a scorpion (see more below), he asks her to tell him what’s going on.

But he soon wishes he hadn’t!

Sunny finally opens up and reveals she has serious reasons for doing what she's doing - the violent drug gang have her son Jake (Gabriel Goulding) and are threatening to hurt him.

Distraught, Sunny begs Rash to keep her secret and not report her.

Will he help cover up her crimes?

A patient's life hangs in the balance when distracted Sunny makes a mistake... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Shock twist

Unbeknownst to Rash, however, his pharmacist girlfriend has come up with a desperate plan to get the ruthless dealers off her back.

Sunny arranges for the gang to rob the van of pharmaceutical delivery driver Terry, with catastrophic consequences…

Bill Fellows as Terry. Will the delivery driver pay the ultimate price? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Also in Casualty this week

Paramedics Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) and Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) are in for a shock when they’re paired together this week. One of their first patients is Mandy Butcher (Amy Du Quesne, Brassic), who is severely ill with a suspected overdose.

However, they’ve failed to notice something small but significant as they transfer Mandy to the ED — a deadly scorpion is on the loose in their ambulance!

Teddy and Iain are in for a shock. (Image credit: BBC/ALISTAIR HEAP.)

Doctor Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) is keeping vigil by Cassie Woods’ (Charlie Ann Upton) hospital bed when an unexpected stranger turns up.

Despite clinical lead Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) doing his best to support the doctor during this difficult time, Nicole erupts with fury at the visitor.

Meanwhile, Nicole’s ex, Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) comforts the doctor as events escalate and viewers learn more about what was on Nicole’s care file…

Who is Vicky (Kirsty Armstrong, My Mad Fat Diary, Coronation Street) and what does she want?

Nicole opens up to Ngozi. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Flynn also has Cam Mickelthwaite’s back this week when they deal with a potentially dangerous domestic violence case.

As Cam (Barney Walsh) attempts to keep pregnant patient Amina Malik (Hemma Gulhane, Coronation Street, The Full House) out of sight when her furious husband Ashraf (Sagar Arya, The Winter King, Virdee) demands to see her, Flynn uses his particular set of skills to stop the confrontation from turning physical.

Flynn tries to make the right call for his staff and patients. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Jan’s not the only one who clocks that something is up with Rash and Sunny in this episode - nurse Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) and consultant Dylan Keogh (Will Beck) sense that all is not well with the couple. Will they start asking questions?

Obligatory Dylan Keogh image. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Meanwhile, consultant Steve Nash (Elinor Lawless) finds herself embroiled in other people’s problems - and we’re not talking about her patients.

Stevie becomes the resident agony aunt. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

And, finally, newly married medics Faith and Iain Dean’s relationship is hanging by a thread. Terrified she’s going to lose Iain, Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) signs them up for marriage counselling, with their first session taking place after their shifts end.

Will this prove to be just what the couple needs? Or will it reveal deeper problems in the relationship?

Trouble and strife... Iain and Faith's new nicknames? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Find out when Casualty’s Supply and Demand - Episode 9 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 30 August 2025 at 8.20. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.