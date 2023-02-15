The Winter King — cast, plot and everything we know
The Winter King offers an action-packed new take on the Arthurian legends
The Winter King is an upcoming fantasy drama that will take a powerful and gritty look at the world of legendary leader Arthur.
Filming has just wrapped in Wales and the South West of England on the 10-part show starring Iain De Caestecker. The series is an adaptation of the Warlord Chronicles (opens in new tab) trilogy of books by Bernard Cornwell, who is best known for his Sharpe (opens in new tab) novels, which were turned into a long-running drama starring Sean Bean.
Here’s everything we know so far about The Winter King…
The Winter King release date
Shooting has only just finished on the production, but we will let you know as soon as a release date is announced for ITVX. We will also keep you posted on a US transmission.
The Winter King — what is the plot?
The series, adapted by Kate Brooke (Bancroft, A Discovery of Witches) and Ed Whitmore (Silent Witness, Manhunt), is set in the Dark Ages during the 5th century and centres on courageous Arthur Pendragon, the exiled, illegitimate son of powerful monarch King Uther.
Outcast Arthur tries to make his way in the world as he becomes a fearsome warrior and respected leader. But he faces challenges because Britain is divided into various tribes and factions and rivalries are often bloody and deadly. Meanwhile there are also threats from invading Saxons as well as clashes between Druids and Christians.
The Winter King — who is in the cast?
Iain De Caestecker (The Control Room, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) heads the cast as Arthur, who has to prove his worth and try to save Britain from destruction, while Eddie Marsan (The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe, Deceit) is his father, Uther, High King of Dumnonia, who rules with an iron fist.
Nathaniel Martello-White (Small Axe, I Hate Suzie) is enigmatic Merlin, who has both political and spiritual power and is the only person who doesn’t fear Uther. Ellie James (Giri/Haji, I May Destroy You) is priestess Nimue, who is under Merlin’s protection and has the ability to communicate with the gods. Stuart Campell (SAS Rogue Heroes, Clique) is Derfel, who becomes an intrepid warrior.
Daniel Ings (The Gold, I Hate Suzie, The Crown) co-stars as Arthur’s friend Owain, while Valene Kane (The Fall, Gangs of London) is Arthur’s pagan half-sister Morgan, Simon Merrells (Good Omens, Knightfall) is ruthless Gundleus, the king of Siluria and Tatjana Nardone (Devils, State of Consciousness) is Gundleus’ lover Ladwys.
Also look out for Jordan Alexandra (Mammals) as Guinevere, the shrewd Princess of Henis Wyren, alongside Steven Elder (The King, A Spy Among Friends) as Bedwin, the caring Bishop of Dumnonia and Andrew Gower (Outlander, Carnival Row) as Sansum, his novice. Aneirin Hughes (Keeping Faith) is Gorfydd, the leader of Powys, Emily John (My Policeman) is Powys’ princess Ceinwyn, Ken Nwosu (Killing Eve, The Letter for the King) is Arthur’s comrade in arms Sagramor, and Billy Postlethwaite (Chernobyl) is warrior king Cadwys.
Is there a trailer?
Not yet, but we will pop it here as soon as it is released.
Caren has been a journalist specializing in TV for almost two decades and is a Senior Features Writer for TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and What’s On TV magazines and she also writes for What to Watch.
Over the years, she has spent many a day in a muddy field or an on-set catering bus chatting to numerous stars on location including the likes of Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Suranne Jones, Jamie Dornan, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Derek Jacobi as well as Hollywood actors such as Glenn Close and Kiefer Sutherland.
Caren will happily sit down and watch any kind of telly (well, maybe not sci-fi!), but she particularly loves period dramas like Call the Midwife, Downton Abbey and The Crown and she’s also a big fan of juicy crime thrillers from Line of Duty to Poirot.
In her spare time, Caren enjoys going to the cinema and theatre or curling up with a good book.
