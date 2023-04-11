Shardlake: cast, plot and everything we know

Shardlake is a new Disney Plus TV series based on the hugely popular Tudor murder mystery novels by C.J. Sansom.

Fans of the Shardlake books have been waiting years for them to be adapted, with Kenneth Branagh at one point reported to be working on a TV series.

So, there's huge anticipation for the new Shardlake drama, which will star Arthur Hughes (The Innocents, Then Barbara Met Alan) as crime-busting lawyer, Matthew Shardlake.

Stephen Butchard, who's adapting the books, says: "Writing Shardlake has been nothing short of a joy. C.J. Sansom's novels are incredibly rich in story, character and history; full of intrigue, excitement, cruelty and compassion — and at the centre of it all is Matthew Shardlake, a hero like no other. Although these stories are set in Tudor England, the themes absolutely engage and resonate with today’s world. Hundreds of years may have past — but humankind and what makes us tick has changed little."

Here's everything we know...

Production has started with filming taking place in Hungary, Austria and Romania, which suggests the drama could reach Disney Plus as early as 2024. But Disney is yet to give a firm release date.

Shardlake plot

Shardlake is based on the first novel in Sansom's series, "Dissolution", which is set during the dissolution of the monasteries. Teasing the plot, the makers say: "Shardlake's sheltered life as a lawyer is turned upside down when Cromwell instructs him to investigate the murder of one of his commissioners at a monastery in the remote town of Scarnsea.

"The commissioner was gathering evidence to close the monastery and it is now imperative for Cromwell's own political survival that Shardlake both solves the murder and closes the monastery.

"He leaves Shardlake in no doubt that failure is not an option. Cromwell insists that he is accompanied by cocky, good-looking Jack Barak and Shardlake is left unsure whether Barak is an assistant, or Cromwell’s spy. At Scarnsea, the duo are met with hostility, suspicion and paranoia by the monks who fear for their future and will seemingly stop at nothing to preserve their order."

How is the Shardlake TV series different from the books?

The makers are keeping true to the fact that Shardlake has a curvature of the spine, saying: "His position in society is unfavoured due to his appearance, as a person living with scoliosis during the Tudor period, suffering the indignity of being abused as a 'crookback' wherever he turns."

However, in the books, Shardlake makes references to how unattractive he is, but in the promo picture for the series, he looks a lot more dashing than he'd appear in the novels.

Shardlake cast

Shardlake boasts an amazing cast, with Arthur Hughes playing the lawyer, while Sean Bean stars as Henry VIII's Chief Minister, Thomas Cromwell. Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air, Tetris) plays Jack Barak. Other key cast include Babou Ceesay (Wolfe, Damilola) as Abbot Fabian, Paul Kaye (The Stranger, Game of Thrones) as Brother Jerome and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Becoming Elizabeth) as Alice.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly, not yet.