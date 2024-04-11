Bookish: cast, plot and everything we know

Bookish is a stylish crime drama starring Mark Gatiss and Polly Walker. Set in London in 1946, the series is created by Mark Gatiss himself , and he's also the main star playing gay antique book seller Gabriel Book, who helps the police solve crimes by finding the answers to puzzles in the thousands of books that line his shelves.



Bridgerton's Polly Walker plays his wife Trottie while the show also boasts a stellar line-up of guest stars including Daniel Mays, Joely Richardson and Jonas Nay.

"To misquote the movie Goodfellas: 'All my life I’ve wanted to be a detective!'," says Mark. "I couldn’t be more excited to be bringing this series to the screen, and to plunge viewers into our intoxicating version of post-War London. It's an under-examined time and an under-examined world and Bookish is the strange, funny and thrilling show that I’ve always wanted to make."

Here's everything you need to know about Alibi's crime series Bookish…

Bookish will launch on the UKTV channel Alibi in 2025. The six-parter, which will also become available on Sky Box Sets and NOW, features three main cases, with each spanning two episodes. As soon as we find out a release date, we’ll update this page. We’ll also let you know when and where US viewers can catch the series.

Is there a trailer?

No but when a Bookish trailer is released we’ll post it on here for you to watch.

Bookish plot

Bookish follows the eccentric and unconventional Gabriel Book (Mark Gatiss) who owns an antique bookshop but is also a self-appointed detective to the local police, acquiring all the knowledge he needs from the books around him. Gabriel surrounds himself with loveable misfits and cares deeply for his wife Trottie (Polly Walker) who runs the wallpaper shop next door. However, theirs is a "lavender marriage" designed to hide Gabriel’s sexuality at a time when it was illegal to be gay.

Bookish cast — Mark Gatiss as Gabriel Book

Mark plays the hero of Bookish — bookseller and sleuth Gabriel Book. Mark previously shot to fame with the comedy show The League of Gentlemen and has also starred in Nighty Night, Funland, Wolf Hall, Sherlock and Game of Thrones. He’s appeared in Doctor Who, Good Omens, 3 Body Problem, Operation Mincemeat, Nolly and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Mark Gatiss playing the late TV comedy legend Larry Grayson in Nolly. (Image credit: ITV)

Polly Walker as Trottie Book

Look out for Polly Walker playing Gabriel’s colourful wife Trottie Book. She stars in Bridgerton as Lady Featherington and played Delphine in Mr Selfridge. Polly has also starred in Line of Duty, Pennyworth, Prisoners Wives, Rome and The Syndicate.

Who else is starring in Bookish

Other cast in Bookish includes Connor Finch plays Jack, Elliot Levey is Inspector Bliss and Buket Kömür is Nora. Joely Richardson (The Gentlemen), Daniel Mays (Magpie Murders) and Jonas Nay are guest starring in certain episodes.

Joely Richardson in The Gentlemen. (Image credit: Netflix)

Daniel Mays as DI Chubb in Magpie Murders. (Image credit: BBC)

Behind the scenes

Bookish is a UKTV Original series that was commissioned by Helen Perry, head of drama for UKTV, and ordered by Emma Ayech, channel director for Alibi, and Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning. Executive producers for Eagle Eye Drama are Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino. The series is co-written with Matthew Sweet and is directed by Carolina Giammetta (Suspect S2, Hollington Drive) and produced by Christopher Arcache (Hotel Portofino). Bookish is produced in association with Happy Duck Films and is supported by the Belgian Tax Shelter.

Helen Perry says: "UKTV is the home for writers’ passion projects, and we are so proud to be working with the exceptionally talented Mark Gatiss on his, along with the effervescent team at Eagle Eye. Mark’s unique detective thriller is full of wit and heart, with a central platonic love story that is sure to enthrall audiences. And because Book is a gay man, at a time when it was illegal to be so, we are proud that the drama shines a light on an important LGBTQ+ story. The star-studded cast Eagle Eye have already put together is tribute to the sure-fire hit Bookish is to become."

Emma Ayech adds: "The story and setting of this brand-new drama is perfect for the Alibi audience and I’m excited to see how the wonderful cast and crew bring it to life on screen. We have a wealth of UKTV original dramas coming down the track and I’m thrilled we’re adding this fantastic addition into the mix."

Jo McGrath, chief creative officer for Eagle Eye Drama, explains: "There are some characters, some ideas that just leap off the page and demand to be realised. Book, Trottie and the clever crimes Mark Gatiss has woven around the precinct of Archangel Lane is one of those projects. The answer to every crime can be found in a book and in Bookish, Mark Gatiss has created a unique, memorable and stand out new detective series."

Oliver Bachert, chief distribution officer, Beta Film commented: “With Bookish, we are thrilled to unveil a truly unique and compelling series that blends a classic detective story with the rich tapestry of post-war London, brought to life by the brilliant Mark Gatiss. With its mix of mystery, history, and heartfelt drama, it is another milestone in our successful partnership with Eagle Eye Drama. Bookish is sure to become a great example of a sophisticated crime drama and instant classic for audiences around the world. We're proud to bring this exciting series to the global stage."