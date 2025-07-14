The Young and the Restless spoilers: Damian is poisoned and stabbed, and the shocking suspect is...?

As the bulk of The Young and the Restless’ power players continue on in Cane’s (Billy Flynn) twisted French scheme, things take a twisted turn in The Young and the Restless episode airing on July 14.

It's been rumored for a while now that a "murder mystery" was going to kick off in France, and that's exactly what happens when Damian (Jermaine Rivers) winds up poisoned and stabbed. Although to be clear, Damian was not declared dead by the end of the episode.

We tend to think Damian won't be killed off the show. Though Amy (Valarie Pettiford) had an ominous feeling about Damian leaving Genoa City to go to France weeks ago, he’s not been on The Young and the Restless for even a year. His dying prematurely stunts his storylines with Nate (Sean Dominic) and Lily (Christel Khalil), but that's just our opinion. Damian's fate could very well be sealed.

Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

Anyway, back to Damian's current predicament. At the top of the episode, Lily and Damian run into Cane and Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and Lily brags that she and Damian are an item. Cane is clearly bothered by the news, but wishes Lily the best. He then turns his attention to Damian and requests to speak in private.

During their one-on-one conversation, they talk over an expensive bottle of liquor. Damian outpaces Cane in downing his glass, which proves to be to his detriment. The new Winters employee starts to feel lightheaded and ill, prompting him to immediately accuse Cane of poisoning him.

Cane refutes the accusation, claiming they're both drinking the same liquor, and he's fine. However, the tide eventually turns against Cane, and he too gets sick. Despite being lightheaded himself, he stands Damian up to get him help, not noticing someone watching them from a distance.

As both men are up, that's when the mystery person walks by them and stabs Damian in the back. Cane is shocked by the scene and holds Damian as he collapses to the ground, while the culprit gets away. The duo is later stumbled upon by Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Conner Floyd and Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, that brings us to the big question. Who tried to kill Damian? If we had to guess, it's Carter (Vincent Stalba), Cane’s assistant.

Our theory here is that Cane orchestrated this whole ordeal to win Lily back. Cane desperately wants to reunite with his ex, but she's falling for Damian. If Damian is out of the way, that clears a path for Cane.

Outside of the motive, we should also call attention to the fact that Cane showed noticeable restraint in drinking the liquor with Damian. Is it because Cane was aware that it was poisoned and knew how much to drink to only get slightly ill? After all, Cane being sick helps build the case that he too is a victim in this matter and incapable of being a suspect.

Lastly, let's not forget Cane is loaded. It's easy to imagine Cane paid Carter to do his villainous bidding, and with the deed being done, sets Carter up in the life of luxury in some remote part of the world.

We'll just have to wait and see what Chance (Conner Floyd) manages to unearth in his investigation, as he apparently has jurisdiction to perform law enforcement duties in Europe.