The stunning alliance I hope The Young and the Restless’ Cane forces to happen

After months of talking about The Young and the Restless’ enigma known as Aristotle Dumas, viewers finally know that the mystery tycoon is none other than Cane Ashby (Billy Flynn). Although his full plans have yet to be revealed, I at the very least know that Cane is the person who has been rattling the cages around Genoa City for months.

Now, with the recent revelation that Holden (Nathan Owens) has been buying up property around town near Jabot and Newman Enterprises for Cane, I have to believe Cane will soon launch a plan of attack on the companies. Especially in light of the fact that he’s tricked all of his guests in France that they are stuck at his Nice home due to a recent storm.

Having stated all of this, I can’t help but think of Cane being this viable threat to the biggest power brokers in town. Although I still don’t buy that Cane can go toe-to-toe with The Great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), since writers are building Cane up as this worthy adversary of Victor, I’ll go along with this new narrative.

In the case that Cane is preparing an attack against Jabot and Newman Enterprises, in addition to his quest for Chancellor, I’m starting to believe some people should form an alliance in an effort to preserve the current status quo. Thinking along these lines, I came up with the perfect trio that would really keep me entertained. I’m talking about a partnership consisting of Victor, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Eric Braeden and Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

Before you blast this as a preposterous idea, let’s really talk about this. Look, I know Jack and Victor are in the middle of a reignited feud and neither trusts the other, but even Victor would put his beef aside with his fiercest enemy if it meant saving Chancellor for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and his firstborn, Newman Enterprises. Additionally, Jack would do anything to save his father’s legacy and has proven with his infamous hotel bender that he’s willing to go to great lengths to protect Nikki.

Then there’s the whole Phyllis component of it all. Now she has bad blood with both Victor and Jack, so neither man has a reason to trust her. However, regardless of how people may feel about her, she is a savvy tech guru and has solid experience in the business world. She actually can be an asset for whoever she works for.

While Phyllis wants her next boss to be Cane at this juncture, after her conversation with Sharon (Sharon Case), it’s clear Phyllis is not completely oblivious to that there may be something sinister going on with him. So I’d like for her to partner with people who may prove to have a little more stability in Genoa City.

Peter Bergman, Susan Walters and Eric Braeden in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Again, there is bad blood among the trio, but if Victor and Jack could let bygones be bygones for the greater good, then all three of them could do that. With that said, Diane (Susan Walters) may not be so forgiving, so if Phyllis were to partner with Jack and Victor, she may have to do so with a position working directly for Victor or working in a freelance capacity.

Lastly, Philly working with Victor and Jack could finally place her in a new era. She’s been stuck in a rut ever since she faked her death, and I think this alliance could finally focus Phyllis, which I’ve been quietly hoping for. Phyllis has been out of control for too long.

Even if this wild fantasy alliance were to happen, it likely would fall apart at some point. However, it would be an interesting storyline in the interim and I believe Phyllis would come out of it with a hefty windfall, a top-level executive job or both. Oh, and Jack and Victor would probably maintain their family businesses.