The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor gets an ally against Aristotle Dumas?

To be perfectly clear, when it comes to The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), he’s spent years building a reputation as a ruthless businessman, a masterful tactician and the most worthy of adversaries.

Enemies and rivals, including Jack (Peter Bergman), Billy (Jason Thompson), Diane (Susan Walters), Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Ian (Ray Wise), Jordan (Colleen Zenk), and Ashland Locke (Robert Newman), have all attempted to bring Victor down. Still, in the end, The Mustache has a habit of ultimately always coming out on top, even if he suffers a few setbacks along the way.

Given his track record, we tend to believe Victor will be prepared to go up against Aristotle Dumas if the mysterious business rival is indeed going after Chancellor. But we also believe this may be one of the toughest battles that Victor has had to fight.

For starters, Victor is preparing for battle against a man where there are too many unknown variables. As of publication, he still doesn’t know who Aristotle is. While we tend to believe it’s Cane Ashby (played by Billy Flynn), no one in Genoa City seems to suspect him at all. Outside of knowing about Aristotle’s past business habits, Victor doesn’t really know much about his opponent, which puts him at a disadvantage.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Along those lines, Aristotle has obviously been planning whatever he’s about to do for a while now. He’s likely given a lot of thought about tactics and approaches when it comes to Victor, maybe even anticipating Victor’s likely moves and contingencies. Yes, over the last few months, Victor has been doing some digging into Aristotle and his ventures. However, by and large, Aristotle is still probably ahead in preparations for this "corporate war."

We also have to talk about Victor’s health. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has been stressing to Victor for months that her husband should take it easy. Not only is he out to take down Jack and Billy, and destroy Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) relationship with Claire (Hayley Erin), but Victor is also still recovering from Ian shooting him at the Ranch. Can Victor’s health take him going toe to toe with Aristotle, too?

With all that being said, we just suspect Victor may need to consider taking on an ally this time around. We know he has Nick (Joshua Morrow), Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) ready to wage war by his side, but is there a chance he partners with someone else with a vested interest in wanting to stop Aristotle? Of course there is.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If we had to guess, the perfect person for Victor to team up with is actually his son-in-law, Devon (Bryton James). Despite Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) assurances that Aristotle is not after Winters, Devon doesn’t trust Aristotle and believes he’s bad news.

Even if Aristotle is Cane, Devon isn’t his biggest fan. Plus, Devon would likely not be pleased that Cane would go through this elaborate Aristotle deception. Heck, Devon could liken the whole charade to something Cane’s conman father would do, and fans know Cane’s father once stole Devon’s fortune. Devon might suspect Cane is up to something dubious.

Look, while Devon knows Victor can be callous in business, he also knows Victor has no desire to come after Winters. The two men also have a mutual respect for each other, and Devon is married to Victor’s youngest daughter.

Bryton James, Sean Dominic and Christel Khalil in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It should also be noted that Josh Griffith, The Young and the Restless executive producer, recently shared with Soaps.com of Devon’s character, “Like Lily, Devon is out to protect his family. There is some deep concern on his part that Dumas is not only targeting the Winterses but many players in Genoa City.”

Furthermore, Griffith shared, “He’s [Devon] going to do whatever he can to protect his father’s legacy and his family.”

So is a Devon and Victor partnership on the way? And would Lily (Christel Khalil) be on board with such an alliance, knowing Victor previously burned her in their Chancellor deal?