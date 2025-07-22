The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor goes low to make Cane pay for holding Nick and Sharon hostage?

Over the years, The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has proven he’s the one person in Genoa City you never want to cross. Coming after his family or businesses is always a mistake because he has a long memory, he is a masterful tactician and he makes getting revenge look like a highly skilled art.

With that being said, Cane (Billy Flynn) should be worried on some level. Not only has Cane been keeping Victor, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) cut off from the outside world at his French estate, but thanks to Adam (Mark Grossman), Victor knows Cane is making mysterious moves in Genoa City that could impact Newman Enterprises and Chancellor.

All of this is offensive enough to The Mustache, but Cane now holding Nick and Sharon hostage in some kind of storage room while accusing Nick of murdering Damian (Jermaine Rivers) has fully infuriated Victor. Oh, and can you imagine how Victor will grow even more enraged when he learns that while Cane has been playing his games, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Claire (Hayley Erin) have been back home without their support system in the wake of Cole’s (J. Eddie Peck) death.

Eric Braeden and Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

Cane better buckle in, because we can picture that sooner or later, Victor is about to make humbling Cane his number one priority, which should be good news for Jack (Peter Bergman), who has grown tired of his reignited feud with Victor. Should we be correct with our hunch, then we have to think about what Victor may wind up doing.

If we had to guess, Victor might take things to a personal level since Cane has gone after his family. This is where things could get tricky and interesting at the same time.

Cane went after Nick, but Victor probably won’t go after Cane’s twins, Mattie and Charlie, in a similar manner because of Lily (Christel Khalil) and Neil (Kristoff St. John). Neil was Victor’s best friend, and despite crossing Lily over Chancellor, Victor still respects his best friend’s daughter. So he wouldn’t want to harm Neil's grandchildren.

However, Cane has already suggested that Mattie and Charlie don’t know about his secret Aristotle Dumas identity. Even when news breaks of Cane’s secret persona, we can imagine Victor using Newman Media to help craft a negative image of Cane as a swindler and criminal, with the hopes of painting him in a bad light with the entire globe, especially Mattie and Charlie. Victor may want to do everything in his power to ensure Cane’s two children want nothing to do with him. And this again is just the twins.

Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

As longtime viewers of The Young and the Restless know, Cane also has a younger son named Sam. Now Sam hasn’t been brought up in a while; however, to our knowledge, he’s around somewhere in the fictional soap world. Is it possible that the Newman patriarch will take a more direct approach in turning Sam against Cane, given Sam has no ties to Neil? Heck, will Victor even hope to weaponize Sam against Cane in some form or fashion?

Lastly, we can’t shake the possibility that Colin (Tristan Rogers) is very much alive and well, despite what Cane has alleged. If he is, and Victor learns of this, you better believe Victor would seek him out and drag the truth out of Colin about what he and Cane have really gotten themselves into and how they acquired their wealth.

All in all, we’re kind of excited to see Victor have another opponent on the scene to level. As much as his revived feud with Jack was fun to watch at first, that rivalry has lost its gusto as it seems to be one-sided. Jack is not interested in going toe-to-toe with Victor these days.