I found this hilarious Netflix comedy you've probably never heard of — and it has 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

If you're anything like me, you know the struggles of trying to find something good to watch on Netflix — but while I was scrolling through the content mines on a quiet Monday evening, I stumbled across a hidden gem to watch.

That gem in question is the British dramedy Breeders, which has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score. The 'deliciously dark Martin Freeman comedy' originally aired on FX in the US and Sky TV in the UK, until it came to an end in 2023 after four seasons.

Now, the first three seasons are available to watch on Netflix in the UK, while all four seasons are available to stream on Hulu in the US.

With Netflix being home to an array of critically acclaimed comedies like Nobody Wants This and A Man on the Inside, it's easy to see how Breeders may have been lost and forgotten in the endless library of content. However, if you want to give a more underrated comedy a try, then Breeders is an ideal binge-watch with its sharp and sardonic wit.

Breeders ran for four seasons. (Image credit: FX Network)

Breeders follows couple Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) as they try to balance their full-time careers, home life and relationship with the trials and tribulations of raising their young children, Luke (George Wakeman) and Ava (Jayda Eyles).

The family essentially take on another child when Ally's estranged father Michael (Michael McKean) unexpectedly turns up, but Paul's parents Jackie (Joanna Bacon) and Jim (Alun Armstrong) are on hand to help, even if the concept of modern parenting baffles them.

I actually came across Breeders while looking for something similar to one of my favourite Apple TV Plus comedies, Trying, which tells the story of Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) who face new challenges and surprises when they adopt two children.

I still have a while to wait before Trying season 5 will be released, so Breeders is a great alternative to watch in the meantime as it delves into similar themes of family life and the everyday struggles of parenthood all packed into 30-minute episodes.

Both Breeders and Trying use humour to highlight the authentic highs and lows of raising children, but the latter is a lot more light-hearted and bright. In comparison, Breeders is darker and full of profanities as Freeman's character wastes no time in launching foul-mouthed tirades whenever he encouters an inconvenience.

So if you're looking for an angry yet amusing comedy then give Breeders a go.

Breeders is available to stream on Netflix in the UK and Hulu in the US.