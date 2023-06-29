Breeders season 4: release date, cast, plot and everything we know so far

The Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard-starring black comedy Breeders is back for its fourth and final season, giving fans one last outing to enjoy the dark antics of this troubled family.

Breeders follows Freeman and Haggard as parents who are struggling to get a grip on parenthood, and season 4 jumps the action forward by five years — now, their kids are nearly adults, bringing with it a whole host of challenges.

Season 3 of Breeders, which came out in 2022, ended on something of a cliffhanger, with Freeman and Haggard's characters close to splitting up, and the kids enduring their own kind of turmoil too, so season 4 will have to deal with these issues and also bring new ones.

Here's everything you need to know about Breeders season 4, ready for when it debuts in July in the US and October in the UK.

Breeders season 4 is getting a split release between the US and UK.

In the US, the show will debut on Monday, July 31 at 10 pm ET/PT, with two episodes landing then on FX and subsequent episodes arriving weekly. You can use a cable subscription or live TV streaming service to catch FX, but episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day. You can also see the past three seasons on Hulu.

You're going to have to wait a bit longer to see Breeders season 4 in the UK, as the show is set to premiere in October — and an exact date hasn't even been confirmed. The show will be available to watch on Sky TV and Now when it does arrive, where it joins the first three seasons.

Breeders season 4 cast

Breeders season 4 will return some of the main cast members of the first three seasons:

Martin Freeman as Paul

Daisy Haggard as Ally

But, given that the action has jumped forward five years, Paul and Ally's children have been recast.

Oscar Kennedy as Luke

Zoë Athena as Ava

One other new cast member for Breeders has been confirmed, in the form of Jessie Williams who plays Hollie, a romantic interest for Ava.

The exact returning cast list for Breeders season 4 hasn't been confirmed yet, but closer to release we expect to hear more.

Breeders season 4 plot

Here's Sky's official synopsis for Breeders season 4:

"Series four of Breeders brings the biggest parenting challenge that Paul and Ally have ever faced, as 18-year-old Luke drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that will change everyone’s lives forever. No longer in Luke’s shadow, 16-year-old Ava experiences her own bombshell moment as she meets and immediately falls for the charismatic Holly (Jessie Williams).

"Paul and Ally continue to try, fail and try again as they face these latest parenting challenges, while also having to support the increasingly troubled Jim and Jackie."

While we don't know what Luke's bombshell is, we imagine the one promotional image that's been shared (which you can see at the top of this article) should give it away...