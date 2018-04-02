Hulu and Hulu Live

Hulu has grown from what you might have known. Long ago it was the destination for TV series and long-forgotten movies. Today? It's home to original series like The Handmaid's Tale as well as other must-watch shows.

And that's just one side of the coin. Hulu Live brings the best of live-streaming channels to the same subscription.

What's not to like, right?

Hulu Plans and Pricing

Here's the breakdown of the plans Hulu has available. All prices are monthly:

Hulu with commercials ($7.99): This is the least expensive of all the Hulu plans. It's got access to the full Hulu library, with all the movies and series you've come to know and love. And it's got commercials throughout the shows.

Hulu with no commercials ($11.99): For four extra dollars a month (that's an additional $48 a year) you get all those movies and shows and series — and without commercials.

Hulu Live with commercials ($39.99): Now we're getting into the good stuff. This is the basic live TV service, and it's where cord-cutters are going to want to start.

Hulu Live with no commercials ($43.99): And, finally, we've got the full smash. All of Hulu's library — without the commercials — plus all of its live channels, which will still have commercials.

Now that's without any add-ons. Things can built up a little further from there.

What devices work with Hulu?

Good news here — there's a pretty good chance that if you've got something relatively current, you'll be able to watch Hulu on it.

That includes things like Chromecast and Xbox and various smart TVs. And, of course, dedicated streaming boxes like Roku and Apple TV and Android TV and the like.

Basically, Hulu works on all the things. Hulu Live, though — that's another matter.

What's good about Hulu?

Hulu underwent a pretty major transformation and the user interface is gorgeous and easy to use. Its plans are also fairly simple to figure out — you basically choose whether you want to see ads in its on-demand shows, and whether you want live TV, and then which add-ons you care about.

What's not so good about Hulu?

If you put Hulu Live up against other live-streaming providers , its cupboards appear to be somewhat bare. And, yeah. There just aren't as many channels on Hulu Live as you'll find elsewhere. But that's not to say it's a bad option for live streaming — it all depends on what you want to watch, and how much you want to spend.