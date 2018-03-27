These devices are supported by Hulu Live
All of the devices, really
Good news, everyone! If you're looking at using Hulu Live as a live streaming service, there's a pretty darn good chance that it'll support whatever hardware you can throw at it.
Per the fine folks at Hulu's support pages , here's a look at all the devices that Hulu Live works on:
- Android phones and tablets
- Apple TV (4th generation or later)
- Chromecast
- Amazon Fire Tablets
- Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
- iPhones and iPads
- Nintendo Switch
- PlayStation
- Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
- Samsung TV (select models, including all 2018 Tizen models)
- LG Smart TV with webOS (2017 and 2018 models, and select 2016 models)
- Xbox 360
- Xbox One
Additionally, you can view the streams in your web browser if you use Hulu's beta site .
Updated April 10, 2018: Hulu Live has added LG Smart TVs and the 2018 Tizen models from Samsung.
