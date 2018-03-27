Trending

These devices are supported by Hulu Live

All of the devices, really

Hulu Live

Good news, everyone! If you're looking at using Hulu Live as a live streaming service, there's a pretty darn good chance that it'll support whatever hardware you can throw at it.

Per the fine folks at Hulu's support pages , here's a look at all the devices that Hulu Live works on:

  • Android phones and tablets
  • Apple TV (4th generation or later)
  • Chromecast
  • Amazon Fire Tablets
  • Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
  • iPhones and iPads
  • Nintendo Switch
  • PlayStation
  • Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
  • Samsung TV (select models, including all 2018 Tizen models)
  • LG Smart TV with webOS (2017 and 2018 models, and select 2016 models)
  • Xbox 360
  • Xbox One

Additionally, you can view the streams in your web browser if you use Hulu's beta site .

Updated April 10, 2018: Hulu Live has added LG Smart TVs and the 2018 Tizen models from Samsung.