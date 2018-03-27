These devices are supported by Hulu Live

Good news, everyone! If you're looking at using Hulu Live as a live streaming service, there's a pretty darn good chance that it'll support whatever hardware you can throw at it.

Per the fine folks at Hulu's support pages , here's a look at all the devices that Hulu Live works on:

Android phones and tablets

Apple TV (4th generation or later)

Chromecast

Amazon Fire Tablets

Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick

iPhones and iPads

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation

Roku and Roku Stick (select models)

Samsung TV (select models, including all 2018 Tizen models)

LG Smart TV with webOS (2017 and 2018 models, and select 2016 models)

Xbox 360

Xbox One

Additionally, you can view the streams in your web browser if you use Hulu's beta site .

Updated April 10, 2018: Hulu Live has added LG Smart TVs and the 2018 Tizen models from Samsung.