Watch the Wimbledon 2025 finals from around the world with this new NordVPN deal

If you want to watch Wimbledon 2025, as the finals draw near, yet you've travelled abroad, you might be shaking your head and maligning your inability to see the gripping matches. But don't worry, you can.

The best VPNs for streaming let you visit online sites from your home country (or any other region) so you can boot up your favorite streaming service even if you're sat in a hotel room on the other side of the world.

One such streaming service is hosting a big sale right now: NordVPN, which you may know of from its inescapable YouTube ads, currently offers quite a few perks to signing up. Let's look at the deal now:

US

NordVPN 2-year plan: was $743.76 now $177.36 at NordVPN Signing up for a two-year subscription to Nord VPN nets you a few perks including four free months, a free Amazon gift card (value depends on tier) and a big discount.

UK

NordVPN 2-year plan: was £327.32 now £83.76 at NordVPN If you buy a 2-year plan of NordVPN in UK you can save 74% on the cost. Plus depending on the tier you get an Amazon gift card and four free months added onto your total.

There are loads of tiers but only the two-year ones give you an Amazon gift card and the extra four months. Lots of others have a price discount on.

Should you get a VPN?

VPNs are legal in many countries but it's worth checking the laws of where you live before you sign up. In addition it's not always legal to tune into the streaming services of another country; for example Wimbledon is airing for free via iPlayer in the UK but it's illegal to tune in unless you pay a license fee in the country.

Thankfully, as one of the biggest sports events each year, Wimbledon is broadcast in most countries around the world. In the US it's showing on ESPN Plus as well as various live TV streaming services while Australians can see it best on Stan Sport which is broadcasting every match. Again, here's how to watch Wimbledon 2025 matches.

However VPNs are a good pick for people who travel around, so they can use the subscription to their home country's streaming service when they're not home. That's particularly true for aforementioned streamers ESPN Plus and Stan which are only available in their home country.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Many people sign up for VPNs not to access streaming services but for privacy online. Higher tiers of NordVPN include a password manager, ad-blocker, browser protection and cloud storage so there are perks to a subscription that may be worth the value alone.