How to watch the 2025 French Open tennis tournament online or on TV

One of the major tennis Grand Slams is about to serve up more racquet action on Sunday, May 25 when the 2025 iteration of the French Open takes place. You've got a few weeks left until play begins, because the Italian Open 2025 is currently underway, but it's worth getting your options in order ahead of time.

Known as the Roland-Garros after the Paris tennis stadium in which it takes place, the French Open is the second of the four Grand Slam tennis events, breaking the doldrums since the Australian Open in January.

Over two weeks, the French Open will see men's, women's and wheelchair singles and doubles as well as mixed doubles, all playing out on the Roland-Garros' clay courts in the hopes of a share in the €56 million prize pot.

The qualifiers technically begin on Monday, May 19, but the main rounds of play (that you'll want to watch) start on Sunday, May 25. Play continues until the last matches on Sunday, June 8.

Most of the best tennis players of the world will take to Paris including defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek. In total 119 players will compete in each of the singles rounds alone.

So it's one to watch for tennis aficionados and even for fair-weather sports fans who only want to see the big events. Here's how to watch the French Open online or on TV from around the world.

How to watch the 2025 French Open in the US

TV coverage of the 2025 French Open is going to be spread between several channels, and to watch coverage, you'll want to find a way to see TNT, TBS and truTV.

If you've already got a cable plan, it's possible that you already have access to one or more of these channels and don't need to do anything.

Cord-cutters will find that several live TV streaming services also include these channels.

Your best pick of them is Sling TV which we'd recommend anyway due to its low price, but it's also one of three options which has all three channels. It costs $45 per month for either its Blue or Orange package.

Your other options are Hulu with Live TV which sets you back $81.99 each month or DirecTV on its Choice plan which goes for $84.99 monthly.

You can also watch TNT and TBS on DirecTV with its Entertainment plan which is $64.99 monthly or YouTube TV which costs $72.99 each month.

Tennis fans will also be able to view live streams of French Open matches by using the streaming service Max.



How to watch the 2025 French Open in the UK

I know what you're thinking but no, Sky Sports isn't showing the 2025 French Open, despite it getting most tennis events on Sky Sports Tennis.

Instead, it's being broadcast by TNT Sports, which is a collection of premium TV channels (though are ways to stream online too).

To watch the TV channels you'll have to sign up for a broadband, TV or phone line package from Virgin Media, BT, EE, Now or Sky TV which includes it. These vary quite a bit in price.

The simplest option, though, is to stream TNT Sports content by using the streaming service Discovery Plus. This has three tiers and the top one lets you stream TNT Sports videos, but it costs £30.99 per month so it's not cheap.

How to watch the 2025 French Open in Australia

There are two ways to stream the French Open matches in Australia, and one of them is free.

This option is via Channel 9's broadcasts: it'll show on TV on Channel 9's channels or on the streaming service 9Now and neither of these will cost you a penny.

The other way to watch the French Open matches in Australia is via the streaming service Stan Sports, which will let you live stream coverage of the tournament.

Stan Sports is a paid service but for your money you pay also gets you replays and extras of the coverage both from this tournament, and of past ones, with classic matches going back all the way to the 1980s available to stream.

A subscription to Stan Sports costs $15 per month, and you can sign up here.

How to watch the 2025 French Open everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch live streams of the French Open, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sporting event, TV show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!