How to watch the 2025 Rugby Championship online or on TV from around the world (inc. match schedule)
Catch the four-team rugby competition
The 2025 edition of the Rugby Championship begins on Saturday, August 16, and we'll help you find a way to see this must-watch rugby tournament wherever you live.
The annual Rugby Championship is a series of games between Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, arguably the four best rugby teams in the world right now. Each team will play each of the others twice with matches weekly, and the full schedule can be found below.
The Springboks join the tournament as the returning champions but New Zealand weren't too far behind last year as the All Blacks continue to be a competitive contender.
Most of the matches are due to take place between the four participating nations but the last one is happening in England for some reason.
For big rugby fans, here's how to watch the 2025 Rugby Championship online or on TV.
How to watch the 2025 Rugby Championship in the US
If you live in the US, you can use the streaming service FloRugby in order to watch all of the 2025 Rugby Championship matches as they happen.
If you've not heard of FloRugby, it's a smaller streaming service owned by FloSport which offers streams of Rugby Europe, SANZAAR, URC, EPCR and a few more.
A subscription isn't cheap. The monthly fee is $29.99 each month but you can bring that down to $12.49 if you pay upfront for a whole year of streaming.
Here are when all the fixtures are with time zones included:
Saturday, August 16
- 11:10 am ET/8:10 am PT: South Africa vs. Australia
- 5:10 pm ET/2:10 pm PT: Argentina vs. New Zealand
Saturday, August 23
- 11:10 am ET/8:10 am PT: South Africa vs. Australia
- 5:10 pm ET/2:10 pm PT: Argentina vs. New Zealand
Saturday, September 6
- 12:30 am ET/9:30 pm the day prior: Australia vs. Argentina
- 3:05 am ET/12:05 am PT: New Zealand vs. South Africa
Saturday, September 13
- 12 am ET/9 pm PT the day prior: Australia vs. Argentina
- 3:05 am ET/12:05 am PT: New Zealand vs. South Africa
Saturday, September 27
- 1:05 am ET/10:05 pm PT the day prior: New Zealand vs. Australia
- 11:10 am ET/8:10 am PT: South Africa vs. Argentina
Saturday, October 4
- 5:45 am ET/2:45 pm PT: Australia vs. New Zealand
- 9 am ET/6 am PT: Argentina vs. South Africa
How to watch the 2025 Rugby Championship in the UK
To watch the Rugby Championship matches in the UK, you'll need to use Sky Sports. If you don't already have access, this starts at £35 as an add-on pack to Sky TV.
Each match will air on Sky Sports Action and some will also appear on Sky Sports Main Event.
Here's when each match takes place:
Saturday, August 16
- 4pm: South Africa vs. Australia
- 8pm: Argentina vs. New Zealand
Saturday, August 23
- 4pm: South Africa vs. Australia
- 8pm: Argentina vs. New Zealand
Saturday, September 6
- 5:30am: Australia vs. Argentina
- 7:55am: New Zealand vs. South Africa
Saturday, September 13
- 5am: Australia vs. Argentina
- 7:55am: New Zealand vs. South Africa
Saturday, September 27
- 6am: New Zealand vs. Australia
- 4pm: South Africa vs. Argentina
Saturday, October 4
- TBC: Australia vs. New Zealand
- TBC: Argentina vs. South Africa
How to watch the 2025 Rugby Championship in Australia
Stan Sport is hosting the 2025 Rugby Championship matches, so that's where you'll need to go to watch them live... except two missing ones, more on those later.
If you haven't heard of it, Stan Sport is a service which is an add-on to the entertainment platform Stan. It costs $20 per month on top of Stan's prices, which begin at $12.
Here's when all the fixtures are in Australia. Times are as quoted by Stan and they don't quite match up to other regions so presumably it's when the broadcast begins, not the match itself.
Two fixtures are missing from Stan's list: the two Australia vs New Zealand matches on the last two days. We'll update you if Stan changes its schedule to include these, of if they're confirmed to air elsewhere.
Sunday, August 17
- 12 am: South Africa vs. Australia
- 7 am: Argentina vs. New Zealand
Sunday, August 24
- 12 am: South Africa vs. Australia
- 7 am: Argentina vs. New Zealand
Saturday, September 6
- 2 pm: Australia vs. Argentina
- 4:30 pm: New Zealand vs. South Africa
Saturday, September 13
- 1:30 pm: Australia vs. Argentina
- 4:30 pm: New Zealand vs. South Africa
Sunday, September 28
- 1 am: South Africa vs. Argentina
Saturday, October 4
- 8 pm: Argentina vs. South Africa
How to watch the 2025 Rugby Championship everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Rugby Championship, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, TV show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce editor at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK.
As the site's streaming expert he covers new additions, hidden gems, round-ups and big news for the biggest VOD platforms like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Prime Video and Tubi. He also handles the site's articles on how to watch various movies, TV shows, sports, live events and classic box sets, and coverage on hardware like TVs, soundbars and streaming sticks.
You can commonly find him at film festivals, seeing classic movies shown on the big screen, or going to Q&As from his favorite film-makers and stars.
