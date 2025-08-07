How to watch the 2025 Rugby Championship online or on TV from around the world (inc. match schedule)

The 2025 edition of the Rugby Championship begins on Saturday, August 16, and we'll help you find a way to see this must-watch rugby tournament wherever you live.

The annual Rugby Championship is a series of games between Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, arguably the four best rugby teams in the world right now. Each team will play each of the others twice with matches weekly, and the full schedule can be found below.

The Springboks join the tournament as the returning champions but New Zealand weren't too far behind last year as the All Blacks continue to be a competitive contender.

Most of the matches are due to take place between the four participating nations but the last one is happening in England for some reason.

For big rugby fans, here's how to watch the 2025 Rugby Championship online or on TV.

How to watch the 2025 Rugby Championship in the US

If you live in the US, you can use the streaming service FloRugby in order to watch all of the 2025 Rugby Championship matches as they happen.

If you've not heard of FloRugby, it's a smaller streaming service owned by FloSport which offers streams of Rugby Europe, SANZAAR, URC, EPCR and a few more.

A subscription isn't cheap. The monthly fee is $29.99 each month but you can bring that down to $12.49 if you pay upfront for a whole year of streaming.

Here are when all the fixtures are with time zones included:

Saturday, August 16

11:10 am ET/8:10 am PT: South Africa vs. Australia

5:10 pm ET/2:10 pm PT: Argentina vs. New Zealand

Saturday, August 23

11:10 am ET/8:10 am PT: South Africa vs. Australia

5:10 pm ET/2:10 pm PT: Argentina vs. New Zealand

Saturday, September 6

12:30 am ET/9:30 pm the day prior: Australia vs. Argentina

3:05 am ET/12:05 am PT: New Zealand vs. South Africa

Saturday, September 13

12 am ET/9 pm PT the day prior: Australia vs. Argentina

3:05 am ET/12:05 am PT: New Zealand vs. South Africa

Saturday, September 27

1:05 am ET/10:05 pm PT the day prior: New Zealand vs. Australia

11:10 am ET/8:10 am PT: South Africa vs. Argentina

Saturday, October 4

5:45 am ET/2:45 pm PT: Australia vs. New Zealand

9 am ET/6 am PT: Argentina vs. South Africa

How to watch the 2025 Rugby Championship in the UK

To watch the Rugby Championship matches in the UK, you'll need to use Sky Sports. If you don't already have access, this starts at £35 as an add-on pack to Sky TV.

Each match will air on Sky Sports Action and some will also appear on Sky Sports Main Event.

Here's when each match takes place:

Saturday, August 16

4pm: South Africa vs. Australia

8pm: Argentina vs. New Zealand

Saturday, August 23

4pm: South Africa vs. Australia

8pm: Argentina vs. New Zealand

Saturday, September 6

5:30am: Australia vs. Argentina

7:55am: New Zealand vs. South Africa

Saturday, September 13

5am: Australia vs. Argentina

7:55am: New Zealand vs. South Africa

Saturday, September 27

6am: New Zealand vs. Australia

4pm: South Africa vs. Argentina

Saturday, October 4

TBC: Australia vs. New Zealand

TBC: Argentina vs. South Africa

How to watch the 2025 Rugby Championship in Australia

Stan Sport is hosting the 2025 Rugby Championship matches, so that's where you'll need to go to watch them live... except two missing ones, more on those later.

If you haven't heard of it, Stan Sport is a service which is an add-on to the entertainment platform Stan. It costs $20 per month on top of Stan's prices, which begin at $12.

Here's when all the fixtures are in Australia. Times are as quoted by Stan and they don't quite match up to other regions so presumably it's when the broadcast begins, not the match itself.

Two fixtures are missing from Stan's list: the two Australia vs New Zealand matches on the last two days. We'll update you if Stan changes its schedule to include these, of if they're confirmed to air elsewhere.

Sunday, August 17

12 am: South Africa vs. Australia

7 am: Argentina vs. New Zealand

Sunday, August 24

12 am: South Africa vs. Australia

7 am: Argentina vs. New Zealand

Saturday, September 6

2 pm: Australia vs. Argentina

4:30 pm: New Zealand vs. South Africa

Saturday, September 13

1:30 pm: Australia vs. Argentina

4:30 pm: New Zealand vs. South Africa

Sunday, September 28

1 am: South Africa vs. Argentina

Saturday, October 4

8 pm: Argentina vs. South Africa

How to watch the 2025 Rugby Championship everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Rugby Championship, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, TV show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!