With Hard Knocks: Buffalo Bills premiering tonight, the NFL is officially back

I know the NFL preseason got underway on July 31 with the Hall of Fame Game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions, but for me, the real sign that football is near (aside from the calendar) is the return of HBO’s Hard Knocks. Premiering tonight, August 5, Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills airs on HBO starting at 9 pm ET/PT, while streaming simultaneously on HBO Max.

Let’s be honest, preseason games are barely watchable unless you’re an absolute football nut (admittedly, I’d probably classify as a semi-nut as I’ll usually skim through the first half of Philadelphia Eagles preseason games). They have no actual stakes, and at least half of the players that take the field are never going to be heard from during the actual season unless things go horribly wrong for a team. But Hard Knocks, for myself and many others, has become a tradition to get us warmed up and excited for a new season.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills marks season 20 of Hard Knocks, having started all the way back in 2001 and taking place annually since 2012. Even when it’s not the team that you root for, Hard Knocks is an engaging look inside the preparation from the players and coaches for another NFL season, with the series often making stars (at least temporary) of the little known players fighting for roster spots, showcasing their time on the field and their lives off of it.

There are certainly plenty of storylines for this new season focusing on the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have come oh so close to making the Super Bowl these last few seasons, but have not been able to get over the hump. Reigning MVP Josh Allen hopes to change that this season. In that pursuit, there are new additions to the team like defensive end Joey Bosa, but also some strife as star running back James Cook is currently sitting out practices as he pushes for a new contract with the team.

Elsewhere, there are always injuries to deal with, players doing anything it takes to make their NFL dreams come true and a spotlight on some unheralded coaches on the team.

Another great thing about Hard Knocks is that between their editing, unique camera angles, having players and coaches mic’d up and narration by Liev Schreiber, they actually make preseason games look interesting. If you want a comparison, watch some of the Buffalo Bills' first preseason game on Saturday, August 9, on NFL Network, and then tune in for how that game is presented on Hard Knocks on the August 12 episode.

With less than 31 days before the first regular season game of the 2025 NFL season on Thursday, September 4, Hard Knocks is going to be my weekly NFL viewing. If you want to enjoy it as well, you can watch Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills on HBO (available via select pay-TV providers) or stream it on HBO Max (subscription required).

Watch the Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills trailer right here: