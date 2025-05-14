Chad Powers: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Glen Powell sports comedy

There’s a new quarterback coming to the stage this fall, and it’s not Shedur Sanders, Cam Ward or any of the NFL rookie quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. It’s Chad Powers, the main character of a new Hulu original comedy series starring Glen Powell.

Powell’s first starring TV role since Scream Queens (where funnily enough he also played a character named Chad), Chad Powers actually had its start as a viral online video starring Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning. The video, which came out two years ago, saw Manning don a disguise and attend a walk-on tryout at Penn State University. It has been watched more than 17 million times on YouTube. A similar viral sensation was previously turned into a hit TV show in Ted Lasso. Can lightning strike twice?

We’ll wait to see on that, but first, here is everything you need to know about the Chad Powers TV show.

Hulu has set a Tuesday, September 30, premiere for Chad Powers exclusively on the streaming service. The first two episodes of the half-hour comedy will be available right away, followed by new episodes releasing on subsequent Tuesdays.

It is unclear at this time if Chad Powers will be shown at the same time in the UK, but whenever it does premiere in the UK, it will most likely be streaming on Disney Plus.

In order to watch Chad Powers, you must have a subscription to Hulu. You can sign up for the streaming service either as a standalone platform, combine it with live TV with Hulu with live TV or bundle it with Disney Plus for a single monthly fee.

Chad Powers cast

Over the last few years, Glen Powell has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, starring in box office hits like Twisters, Anyone But You and Top Gun: Maverick, as well as two of the best Netflix movies in recent memory, Hit Man and Set It Up. In Chad Powers, Powell plays quarterback Russ Holliday, who is forced to adopt the persona of Chad Powers to revitalize his college football career.

Also in the cast are Perry Matfield (Long Bright River) as Ricky, Quentin Plair (Apples Never Fall) as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett (Sweet Magnolias) as Tricia, Frankie A. Rodriguez (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Danny and Steve Zahn (Silo) as Jake Hudson.

Chad Powers plot

Here is the official synopsis for Chad Powers:

“When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers.”

In addition to starring, Powell also co-created the series with Michael Waldron and wrote the pilot episode.

Chad Powers trailer

We’re still waiting on an official trailer for Chad Powers, but a brief teaser trailer for the series is currently available online. Watch it right here:

Chad Powers | Official Teaser | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Chad Powers behind the scenes

Powell and Waldron are executive producers on Chad Powers. They are joined in that role by Eli and Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, Luvh Rakhe and Tony Yacenda. Yacenda is also a director on the series; his previous credits include American Vandal, Players and Dave.

The production companies behind Chad Powers are Powell’s Barnstorm Productions, Anomaly Pictures, ESPN Films, Omaha Productions and 20th Century Television.