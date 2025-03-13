How to watch Long Bright River: stream the Amanda Seyfriend police drama online

After an impressive run with The Dropout and The Crowded Room, Amanda Seyfriend is back on our TV screens with her new drama series Long Bright River which lands on Thursday, March 13.

Based on a book of the same name by Liz Moore, Long Bright River stars Seyfried as a Philadelphia police officer called Mickey.

Mickey is set to patrol a rough neighborhood which is affected by street drugs. She sets out to investigate the murder of three women while grappling with her own demons.

If you're interested, here's how to watch Long Bright River.

How to watch Long Bright River in the US

If you live in the US, you can watch Long Bright River by using the streaming service Peacock.

The show won't air on cable or by any other means, so you'll need to use Peacock to see it. All episodes are expected to release on the same day: Thursday, March 13.

A subscription to Peacock costs $7.99 per month for its ad-supported tier and $13.99 for ad-free, with annual options too. Often, Peacock deals cut the price or offer other ways to save and stream.



Can you watch Long Bright River in the UK

I'm sorry to say that there's not been any confirmed release information for Long Bright River in the UK just yet.

That's not a total surprise as Peacock shows have a hit-and-miss release schedule in the UK: some come out in the UK and some don't.

If Long Bright River does show up in the UK in the future, we'll update this article to let you know how you can watch it.

How to watch Long Bright River in Australia

If you live in Australia, you'll be able to watch Long Bright River on the streaming service Stan.

All episodes are going to land on Stan on Thursday, March 13, the same day as their US release.

A subscription to Stan starts at $12 per month, which is for the Basic tier that only lets you stream in SD. If you want HD you can pay for the $17-per-month Standard plan, and there's also a $22-per-month Premium offering which lets you stream certain videos (though not Long Bright River) in 4K.

How to watch Long Bright River everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Long Bright River, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!