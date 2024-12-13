Peacock deals in 2024: can you save money on a Peacock subscription?

There are many reasons to sign up for Peacock; between its library of movies, brand-new TV shows and all the live sports, it's a good one to sign up for. A Peacock deal would be just one more reason to sign up.

When you normally sign up, Peacock costs $7.99 for its ad-supported tier or $11.99 for the ad-free one, so it's not as expensive as some of its rivals. But a money-saving option would still be welcome.

I'm constantly searching for streaming deals to save you money, and in this guide I'll take you through your options. Honestly, there aren't many options right now, but there is one option worth knowing about and I'll update this guide when more show up.

So here's what you need to know about Peacock deals including free trials, bundles and annual discounts.

Is there a Peacock deal on right now?

As of writing this, a Peacock deal has just ended, and so we probably won't see another one for a short while. That was the Black Friday deal which made ad-free plans 75% off.

Peacock often runs deals though, and so we'll hopefully see another one in a few months.

Is there a Peacock free trial right now?

Peacock used to offer a free trial but it hasn't done so for several years.

So no, you can't sign up for a Peacock TV free trial now, and I don't imagine that'll change any time soon.

Is there a Peacock bundle right now?

Peacock isn't in any bundles similar to the Disney Bundle, however there are a few other ways to save that fit into this category.

Firstly, Peacock offers annual plans that cost the same as ten months' of a monthly one: $79.99 for the ad-enabled tier and $139.99 for ad-free.

Secondly, a few telecoms companies offer bundles that'll help you. You'll need to be a customer to the service to get it.

Both NOW and Xfinity have bundles that combine Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV Plus, while Verizon has one that pairs Peacock and Netflix

Peacock deals: FAQs

How much is a Peacock subscription? Ignoring deals, how much do you normally need to pay for Peacock? Peacock usually has two tiers: Peacock Premium, and Peacock Premium Plus, and the main differences between the two are that the latter (mostly) doesn't have ads, and also lets you stream live NBC channels. Peacock Premium costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for an annual pass. Premium Plus goes for $11.99 and costs $119.99 for the annual equivalent.

Generally, deals on Peacock is not available for current subscribers to the subscription service. They're only for new subscribers and, presumably, returning ones who've been away for a while.

You will be able to switch to the annual plan if you're on a monthly one though, and that counts as a money-saving option.