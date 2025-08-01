Days of Our Lives spoilers week of August 4-8

There a lot happening in Salem this week as the calendar turns to August and whispers of Stefano DiMera's return are on everyone's lips. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up, or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 4-8.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of August 4:

Monday, August 4

"JJ worries with Julie. Chanel helps Felicity. Chad and Cat find themselves in a close moment. Marlena shares an emotional reunion with Sami."

Tuesday, August 5

"Chad catches Julie off guard. Sarah gives Marlena upsetting news. Cat stars training with Rafe. Gabi bonds with Xander. Susan gets under Johnny’s skin."

Wednesday, August 6

"Abe reassures Paulina. Gabi complains to Rafe and Leo. EJ and Johnny discuss strategy. Tate asks Sophia for information."

Thursday, August 7

"Steve confronts Alex. Gabi opens up to Xander. Anna surprises Tony with news about Stefano. Johnny expresses concern to Chanel. Belle and EJ meet secretly."

Friday, August 8

"Belle lashes out at EJ. Marlena comforts Johnny. Gabi tries to learn secrets from Xander. Sarah shocks Brady. Chad takes care of Cat."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of July 28:

Monday, July 28

"Julie gloats to Gwen. Tony sets his sights on reclaiming DiMera from Titan. Gabi hires Steve. Marlena opens up to Kayla."

Tuesday, July 29

"Johnny’s trial gets underway. EJ is pitted against Belle. Kate and Philip catch up. Jada gives Stephanie a hard time."

Wednesday, July 30

"Susan warns EJ. Holly bonds with Maggie. Tate is crushed. Chanel and Johnny focus on the future. Sarah confronts Sophia."

Thursday, July 31

"EJ and Chad question Susan’s newfound power. Xander and Sarah navigate through their new relationship. Kayla gives advice to Steve. Alex tries to calm Stephanie."

Friday, August 1

"Chad and Cat end up unexpectedly stuck together. EJ drops hints about big plans ahead. Marlena questions Rachel. Xander dines with Gwen. Brady and Sarah bond."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.