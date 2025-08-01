General Hospital spoilers: Emma and Gio headed for serious trouble?

On General Hospital, Emma (Braedyn Bruner) never turns away from a challenge, especially if it means she can help animals in the process. Exhibit A, she was thrown out of school and charged with crimes in California for protesting against animal testing.

Now she’s followed Dalton (Daniel Goddard) to Port Charles, determined to get the evidence she needs to prove he’s testing something on animals. And she enlisted Gio’s (Giovanni Mazza) help to do it.

When Josslyn (Eden McCoy) stole Emma’s work and used it to get an internship with Dalton so that she could get close to him on a mission for the WSB, Emma found another way to get what she needed. She stole the building master key from Vaughn (Bryce Durfee) while pretending to flirt with him.

But Emma and Gio have no idea that whatever Dalton is doing is so much more serious than experimenting on animals. Anna (Finola Hughes) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) have just recently figured out that Vaughn is a WSB agent and that whatever Dalton is doing is tied to an international mystery. Now Anna is very concerned that Emma is putting herself in the middle of a situation that is far more dangerous than she thinks.

And she is, especially if she becomes Dalton’s new research assistant. Vaughn told Josslyn that Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) is going to pull them out of the assignment.

If that’s true, and Josslyn quits the internship, Emma is next in line to take it. With the key she stole from Vaughn and unfettered access to Dalton’s records, Emma could learn more than she wants to know about whatever experiments Dalton is really doing.

Only Josslyn and Vaughn know that Dalton was doing something in a secret lab at General Hospital. Emma doesn’t know that these experiments could be connected to medical research that people would be willing to kill for. And whoever is funding this research probably isn’t going to let one college student get in the way of these experiments.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Emma probably thinks the worst trouble she can get into is getting expelled or getting arrested again. But if she isn’t careful, she’s going to drag Gio with her into an international mystery that could put them both in very real danger.

And knowing Emma, that’s exactly what is going to happen. She doesn’t really stop to think about the consequences of her actions or the big picture. And she doesn’t take no for an answer either.

Gio is a bystander in all this who is just going along with Emma because he wants to help and protect her. But if Emma insists on going through with her plan to bring Dalton down she may need Gio and her grandmother, Anna, to rescue her because she ends up in jail or worse.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.