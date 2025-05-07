General Hospital spoilers: Lulu and Brook Lynn actually agree on something?

Let’s face it. On General Hospital, the Spencer women tend to attract an arch-nemesis or several throughout their lifetime. In the past, Carly (Laura Wright) has battled it out with Brenda (Vanessa Marcil), Robin (Kimberly McCullough) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst). Carly’s daughter Josslyn (Eden McCoy) has ironically found an enemy (frenemy at best) in Robin’s daughter Emma (Braedyn Bruner). And Lulu (Alexa Havins) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) have proven themselves to be oil and water.

Lulu and Book Lynn’s rivalry, in particular, has reached a fever pitch over this baby secret. Ever since Lulu discovered Brook Lynn gave birth to Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) child years ago, the two have managed to find themselves in an argument nearly every time they are in the same room.

Lulu is insistent that her ex-husband deserves to know Brook Lynn gave birth to his child years ago, while Brook Lynn is insistent that Lulu should keep her mouth shut, as telling Dante could blow up their son’s life. Brook Lynn suspects the child never knew he was adopted, and of course, Brook Lynn is right. Gio (Giovanni Mazza) has no idea he was adopted, let alone that he’s been living with his birth parents for months.

Alexa Havins, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Speaking of Gio, in the General Hospital episode that aired on May 6, Dante unloaded on the young man. The Port Charles cop pretty much blasted Gio for Rocco’s (Finn Carr) underage drinking and subsequent alcohol poisoning. Thinking about what could have happened to Rocco, Dante was furious that Gio didn’t call him or the paramedics as soon as he learned Rocco was drinking. While Gio apologized for not being more proactive in getting Rocco help sooner, Dante refused to listen to reason. Dante even went as far as to insinuate it was Gio who put Rocco up to drinking in the first place.

If you ask us, Dante overreacted when it comes to Gio. The musician didn’t put the cup into Rocco’s hands; heck, Gio didn’t even invite him to the college party. While Gio did make an error in not calling Dante or Lulu when he stumbled upon Rocco, Gio is still young enough, in our opinion, that he’ll make bad judgment calls, which he did. Dante is just angry his youngest son almost died because of his own juvenile choices, but Dante can’t take his frustration out on Rocco as he lies in a hospital bed.

Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Having said all of that, Dante owes Gio an apology, and we think it may be Lulu and Brook Lynn who try to convince Dante to make that happen. We can imagine each of the ladies in separate conversations reprimanding Dante for scolding Gio, and pushing Dante to apologize. And in a shocker, we wouldn’t even be surprised if Lulu and Brook Lynn miraculously found themselves in the same room with Dante (either at the hospital or the Quartermaine Estate), and they jointly inform Dante that he messed up big time.

Given that Dante can be like Sonny (Maurice Benard) and be extremely stubborn, there’s a chance Dante won’t listen to their advice. But since the truth about Gio is bound to come out very soon, we hope Dante fixes things quickly, because if not, this “I’m your father” conversation is going to be even more awkward when it comes.

