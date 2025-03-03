General Hospital spoilers: Carly and Sonny reunion coming thanks to these three people?

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been patiently waiting for General Hospital’s Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) to finally head down the road of reconciliation. Despite the two making promises to one another that they will never be together again romantically, we’ve never believed them. After all, the two have broken up and gotten back together more times than we care to count, and with him thinking about leaving the underworld, he suddenly may become a little more appealing.

Now as viewers know, both Carly and Sonny are currently enjoying romances with other people. On one hand, Carly is still figuring things out with Jack Brennan (Chris L. McKenna). Despite the protests from Sonny, Jason (Steve Burton), Lucas (Van Hansis) and others that Jack can’t be trusted, Carly thinks he’s a great guy, especially given all the favors he’s done for her. She’s determined to keep slowly pursuing things with him.

On the other hand, Sonny is with Natalia (Eva LaRue). There aren’t any real objections to their romance, and Eva should even be credited with getting through to him about getting medical treatment for his heart and making peace with Ava (Maura West). Sonny and Natalia seem rather content in their courtship.

The problem with these new relationships is Carly and Sonny are both with liars, and these are two people who can’t stand being lied to, particularly, when the lies are so major. With that being said, that brings us to the first two people likely to spark a #Carson reunion.

Chris McKenna, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

1. Jack Brennan

Carly would have been wise to listen to all the warnings about Jack. He can’t be trusted, and he’s proven that by not only placing Josslyn (Eden McCoy) in the dangerous position of going after a murderer like Cyrus (Jeff Kober), but he subsequently helped Josslyn cover up her murder of Cyrus and recruited her into the WSB. Additionally, he was responsible for framing Jason for the crime.

The Metro Court owner is likely to explode when she comes to learn all this information. We can’t picture her being thrilled that Jack egged on Josslyn's vengeful quest and then tried to frame her bestie. As protective as Carly is of her children and Stone Cold, it's hard to believe that she’d be willing to stay with Jack once she knows the truth.

Although, if she wanted to cut ties with Jack, that may prove more difficult than she anticipated. He’s helped both Carly and Josslyn out of legal binds, so we can’t rule out that he’d blackmail Carly from cutting him completely out of her life. Should that happen, could it be the push she needs to turn to her ex for help?

It’s also worth noting that we believe Josslyn may come to approve of her mother being with Sonny again. This experience with getting vigilante justice for Dex (Evan Hofer) has likely reshaped her perspective on Sonny, especially considering Sonny once ordered Dex to kill Cyrurs months ago. Josslyn could also learn to appreciate Sonny if the crime boss helps her get from underneath Jack’s thumb.

Maurice Benard and Eva LaRue, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

2. Natalia

Natalia is also holding quite the explosive secret. Her ex-husband is Sidwell (Carlo Rota), a man who is on Sonny’s list of enemies, and with good reason. Sidwell tried to kill Jason, Anna (Finola Hughes) and Lucky (Jonothan Jackson), and he also kidnapped Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Carly. Plus, he can’t completely rule out that Sidwell didn't set the explosive that landed Michael (Chad Duell) in a burn recovery unit in Germany.

Sonny probably won’t be pleased that Natalia is keeping her ties to Sidwell a secret, especially having divorced Nina (Cynthia Watros) for all the lies she told. The Dimpled Kingpin has never been one for appreciating deception in his romances, and has often pointed to lies as to why relationships ended. Plus, when Sonny breaks up with a woman, he has a habit of turning to someone else. Will he turn to someone like Carly? (Despite their fair share of lies between them, Sonny has made it no secret that Carly is the person he trusts most other than perhaps Jason.)

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

3. Jason

Jason is also betraying Sonny and Carly. He’s traditionally fiercely loyal to both, but is currently telling a big lie. He’s letting most of Port Charles, including them, believe that he and Sasha are expecting a baby. However, the truth of the matter is Sasha is pregnant with Mchael's child. While Jason believes he’s being noble and protecting Michael’s wishes and Michael's interests in his custody arrangements with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Carly and Sonny may not appreciate being deceived.

If the duo learns of Jason’s dishonesty, they may feel the need to close ranks with one another, not trusting their romantic partners or best friend. While the exes may learn to forgive Jason, his antics could push them to fall for each other in the meantime.

It bears repeating that this is all largely theory at the moment, but it’s worth keeping an eye out for as revelations come to light.