Sasha and Jason’s lie on General Hospital is going to blow up in their faces

Let me start by saying, that when it comes to General Hospital, I am Drew Quartermaine’s (Cameron Mathison) biggest hater. And I don’t like Willow (Katelynn MacMullen) very much right now either. So I respect that Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) wants to protect Michael (Chad Duell) and not give Willow and Drew anything they can use against him in the pending divorce and custody case.

But this lie Sasha and Jason (Steve Burton) are telling about him being the father of her baby is going to blow up in their faces. And bringing Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) into the lie is only going to increase the chances that the truth is going to come out. There’s no way a secret that big is going to stay a secret in Port Charles. There are a few different ways I think the truth could come out.

Danny lets it slip

The most obvious way this giant secret could come out is that Danny lets it slip. He’s a hot-headed teen, and we have already seen that he doesn’t have great self-control. He’s also still grieving and now dealing with the fact that his mother was murdered. It’s a lot to ask him to keep a secret this big.

I understand why Jason wanted to be sure that Danny knew Sasha’s baby wouldn’t be another half-sibling, because that would be very confusing for Danny. And it’s to his credit, that he didn’t want his son to think he was doing something sketchy sleeping with someone so much younger than him.

But there is a huge risk that Danny will tell Rocco (Finn Carr) or one of the other kids, and then it will get back to their parents, and then all of Port Charles will know. It’s a little naïve of Jason and Sasha to think that Danny is mature enough to keep that kind of a secret.

There’s something about the baby that reveals the truth

Sofia Mattsson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Another possibility is that the baby will have some medical or health-related crisis that will reveal that Jason can’t possibly be the father. With Sasha’s history, I think this is a really strong contender for how the truth comes out.

If Sasha has to have any emergency medical treatment or if she has any kind of genetic testing done to make sure that the baby is healthy there could be something that turns up which would make it impossible for Jason to be the father. Should this happen, Sasha will probably try to hide that information as long as she can. Medical records are protected, so she may be able to keep the truth hidden for a while, but all it would take would be for one shady tech or nurse at General Hospital to make the truth public.

Sasha accidentally tells the truth

Sasha’s pretty good at keeping secrets, but everyone makes mistakes. If Maxi (Kirsten Storms) or Felicia (Kristina Wagner) keep questioning the identity of the baby’s father, or if they sense that maybe Jason isn’t really the father, it wouldn’t take much for them to get Sasha to confide in them. Sasha is vulnerable right now, and she’s leaning heavily on Maxie and Felicia. In a moment of weakness or during an attack of pregnancy hormones, she could reveal the truth to one of them.

If Michael’s treatment doesn’t go well, or if Sasha has a scare about the baby’s health she may tell the truth to Felicia as her patient advocate to get Felicia’s advice on what to do. Even though Felicia wouldn’t be able to legally reveal that Jason isn’t the father of the baby there are plenty of other ways the real paternity could come out.

Tracy figures it out

Jane Elliot, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Tracy (Jane Elliot) is a menace in the best possible way. She and Sasha have a volatile relationship, but deep down Tracy does care about Sasha. And she does want to protect her. When Tracy found out Sasha was pregnant, she was prickly on the surface but also made sure to let Sasha know that she would have support.

Tracy knows Jason very well, and if anyone is going to figure out that Jason isn’t that baby’s father I think it’s Tracy. She is a very good judge of character. Plus, she’s a snoop. So if Jason is staying at the Quartermaine mansion, or if Sasha continues to stay there, there’s a high probability that Tracy will overhear Sasha or Jason admitting the truth.

Michael Claims Paternity

There’s always the possibility that Michael will get better, return to Port Charles, and claim paternity publicly because he wants to be part of the child’s life. Even though he told Sasha she could raise the baby alone, now that he’s gone through this life-altering trauma, he may decide he wants to be part of the baby’s life. If that happens, his custody war with Willow will be very interesting and dramatic indeed.