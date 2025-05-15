General Hospital spoilers: Ric makes a discovery that shocks Carly?

In the General Hospital episode that aired on May 14, Drew (Cameron Mathison) called Ric (Rick Hearst) over to his home, feeling Ric was the perfect person to represent Willow (Katelyn Irene MacMullen) in a custody battle against Michael, well, really against Carly (Laura Wright).

When Ric asked about Martin’s (Michael E. Knight) previous strategy with the case, Willow noted that Martin had previously hired a private investigator to dig into Michael, but nothing was found. Ric lauded his ability to find things Martin couldn’t. This raised our eyebrows, because there are indeed a few things to be found if Ric looks hard enough.

Sofia Mattsson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

If Ric’s grandiose prediction about his abilities rings true, we suspect he may learn about Michael’s baby with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). This closely guarded secret has been flying under the radar in Port Charles, largely because Jason (Steve Burton) has stepped up to claim paternity at Sasha’s urging. Outside of Sasha, Jason, Michael and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy), no one knows about Michael’s forthcoming baby. Instead, most people believe that Michael is a poor, innocent husband who was cheated on by his wife with his uncle, and he’s done nothing wrong.

While Michael is indeed the victim of his wife and uncle’s affair, he also had an affair with Sasha and impregnated her in the aftermath. Although there’s an argument to be made that Michael and Sasha wouldn’t have cheated had Willow not slept with Drew, to a family court, a judge may not be in such a rush to condemn Willow for extramarital activities with Michael, having done the same. A point, Ric may bank on if he learns of the baby secret.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Now Ric being Ric, he’d likely drop this bombshell news in open court before a judge during a custody hearing. He’d want to create a big spectacle to catch Diane off guard. As an officer of the law with knowledge of the truth, it would be hard for Diane to counter Ric’s news without perjuring herself, putting her law license in jeopardy in the process. And for giggles, Ric would probably love to see Carly’s head explode from not knowing she has a grandchild on the way and that her bestie Jason has been lying to her for months.

Although the baby secret is likely the one Ric discovers if he does find one, there’s always a chance that Ric somehow learns that Michael covered up for Sonny (Maurice Benard) when he murdered John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) instead. Ric could easily blackmail Michael or Carly to drop the suit for full custody in exchange for Ric not turning his nephew in for being an accessory after the fact to murder.

As of publication, Ric learning of a big secret that impacts the custody battle between Willow and Michael is just a theory. However, we can’t help but think Ric representing Willow could be a game-changer.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors