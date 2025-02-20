General Hospital just took things too far in my opinion with one shocking statement

Now I won’t pretend to be blind to the recent gripes from many General Hospital fans across social media platforms. Between the continued outrage about Kelly Monaco’s departure as Sam, the discontent behind Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) murder spree and the day-to-day annoyance with this villainous version of Drew (Cameron Mathison), General Hospital viewers can at times seem angrier than Dallas Cowboy fans after a loss to the Washington Commanders.

Whether I agreed with what was being said or I didn’t, I soldiered on with watching the soap, remembering the great daytime television it made during summers at my grandmother's house when I was younger and hopeful such entertaining chaos would soon return. After all, with Jason (Steve Burton) and Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) back, new versions of Lulu (Alexa Havins) and Lucas (Van Hansis) on the scene and Tracy (Jane Elliot) up to her menacing ways, how could I not hope for more dramatic highs?

Finola Hughes, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Then came one of the most egregious statements I’ve heard in quite some time on General Hospital (yes, more offensive to me than anything Drew has said over the last several months). It all occurs in the episode that aired on February 18. As Jason is being held at the police station for the threats he made against Cyrus in public, Jason and Anna (Finola Hughes) have a heart-to-heart. They talk about how close they’ve become as friends and how that friendship may seem odd to some given they both tend to represent opposite sides of the law.

It’s at this moment that Jason tells Anna, “Carly accepts me and I know she loves me, but you [Anna] do understand me.” You can take a look at the brief scene below.

#GH Is this kinda weird? Idk what to say other than Friends, friends, friends 😂🙆🏻‍♀️~Also, sorry I didn't put this in a thread 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CdPHNsZmpHFebruary 18, 2025

Jason’s words bother me so much because he and Anna have only really gotten to know each other over the last year. Jason was always her daughter Robin’s (Kimberly McCullough) friend, but Anna didn’t hang around him. So am I supposed to believe as a viewer that Anna all of a sudden has a better grasp of who Jason is than his decades-long BFF Carly (Laura Wright)? A woman who has fought tooth and nail for him, and he himself played dead for in order to protect her from going to prison.

I understand that General Hospital has been teasing a romance between Jason and Anna for months, but this is getting a little ridiculous. Even if there was a woman in Port Charles who miraculously understood Jason better than Carly, I just don’t see that individual being Anna. There’s an argument to be made for Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) given their long history, and if Sam were still living she’d without a doubt give Carly a run for her money, but again, Anna shouldn’t even be in the running.

Laura Wright and Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

And admittedly, my offense may also be rooted in the fact that I’m not cheering for the Anna and Jason romance. Once he failed to reunite with Carly after returning from the dead for the umpteenth time and Sam decided she was too angry to even be his friend before she died, he was shoved in Anna’s direction. With all due respect, their connection seems a bit forced, and that’s not to disparage solid acting from both soap vets.

On a final note, I have to also add I’m a little disappointed by the inexplicable distance being created between Jason and Carly recently. I understand that he doesn’t like her dating Jack Brennan (Chris L. McKenna), but she’s dated men he didn’t like before and he always remained close to her. In fact, their bond has usually presented a problem for her romances. Now it feels as if he’s drifting. When you add that he’s keeping her grandchild a secret from her (a plotline that also has me shaking my head), I’m left wondering if the longevity of #Jarly is doomed.