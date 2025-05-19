General Hospital just aired the best scene in years, and I was glued to the screen

I won’t beat around the bush here, General Hospital literally just aired the best scene I’ve seen in years. It didn’t involve Drew’s (Cameron Mathison) smug face and irritating antics, it wasn't centered around Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) pending retirement, it had nothing to do with Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) and shockingly, the scene wasn't about the 2025 Nurses Ball. The best scene boiled down to the epic feud between Carly (Laura Wright) and Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Carly and Nina have been entrenched in a rivalry for years that stems back to their issues over Nelle (Chloe Lanier). Things went to a whole new level when Nina opted to get payback by failing to mention to Carly that Sonny was in Nixon Falls, thinking he was a man named Mike, and Nina subsequently pursued a relationship with him. And whatever little truce the two may have had recently, coming together to get Drew out of Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) life, their feud officially reached new heights in the General Hospital episode airing on May 19.

In the episode, Nina was at Carly’s home, trying to convince the Metro Court owner that they needed to make Michael back down from his full custody petition. Carly was in favor of Willow losing custody of her children, and then it started to sink in with Nina that Carly was behind the quickly approaching custody hearing.

Cynthia Watros, Katelyn MacMullen and Laura Wright in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Now Carly blindsiding Nina in this fashion was enough to anger the Crimson editor, but Carly delieving some hard truths in her abrasive manner is what really set Nina off.

Say what you will, but Carly was right to tell her foe that she is so concerned about alienating Willow that she refuses to tell her daughter what she needs to hear. Nina refuses to tell Willow that she’s ruining her life by hitching her wagon to Drew. I should also point out that Nina could have ended #Drillow almost a year ago by just sharing that she slept with the corrupt politician herself, but I digress.

The final straw for Nina came when Carly flat-out told Nina that both she and Willow are bad mothers, and Willow, in particular, doesn’t deserve to have custody of her kids. That‘s when the dueling grandmothers went at it. Nina slapped Carly, and Carly slapped her in return. They both then wrestled over the top of the couch, falling onto the floor. Nina was ready to bash Carly with a candle holder until Josslyn (Eden McCoy) intervened, using her WSB training. Check out some of the must-watch scene below.

Nina + Carly #GH She doesn't deserve those kids, and she doesn't deserve to be a motherThat did it !! pic.twitter.com/bT7pKEjvHiMay 19, 2025

As someone who grew up wth General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless thanks to my visits to my grandmother’s house in the summer, I’ve seen some great soap moments, and this fight ranks up there with those. The verbal back-and-forth culminating in your classic slapping showdown is a nod to what soaps used to be — explosive rivalries that ended in dubious threats and possibly five fingers to the face. Let’s hope General Hospital keeps this entertaining energy going into the Nurses Ball.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On a side note, Sonny's reaction to Nina later telling him about her fight with Carly is comical. Here's the clip.

Welp, there goes that progress #GH Sonny's reaction to "psycho bitch" 😂 You're the one that just got Willow's kids taken from her pic.twitter.com/omkN83Lx74May 19, 2025