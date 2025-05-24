General Hospital: the good, the bad and the shocking moments from the 2025 Nurses Ball

General Hospital’s Nurses Ball always brings the drama, and this year there was definitely drama inside and outside the Metro Court. There were some highs, some lows and some shocking moments that will rock Port Charles for months to come.

The Good

Giovanni Mazza, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

The fashion

I’m going to give an honorable mention to the fashion from the Nurses Ball as one of the good moments of the night. Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring) many costume changes added some sparkle and glam to the night, and most of the fashion choices were on point. Special shout-out to Emma’s (Braedyn Bruner) orange gown, which was very fashion-forward and age-appropriate.

Gio’s rock performance

Gio (Giovanni Mazza) gave a surprisingly acrobatic rock violin hybrid performance. It was fun and had great energy. It was nice to see Gio enjoying himself after the hell he’s been getting from Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) lately. The crowd enjoyed it, and it set a good tone for the rest of the night.

Trina and Kai’s red carpet debut

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Kai (Jens Austin Astrup) made their relationship red carpet official when he showed up to surprise her at the ball. These two are absolutely adorable, and I love seeing their relationship blossom. Trina deserves happiness after everything she’s gone through. 10/10 for these two. Love this for them.

The Look of Love

Surprisingly, Chase (Josh Swickard), Cody (Josh Kelly), Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) and Dante gave a fantastic performance of ABC’s “Look of Love”. The suits were great, they put in a lot of energy and it was probably the best performance of the night. Nice job, gentlemen.

The Bad

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Not all the performances were popping, however. There were definitely some downsides to the evening.

These Boots Are Made For Walking

I understand that Tracy (Jane Elliot) wasn’t able to perform at the last minute, but even she couldn’t have saved this number. The second-hand embarrassment I felt watching this was stronger than Spinelli's (Bradford Anderson) vocal performance. I’m convinced the writers don’t actually like this character at all. I think they’re trying to make him quirky, but it ends up coming across as just weird.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can’t tell me there wasn’t one other woman in that room who could have taken the lead on that number. And how did they just happen to have pink cowboy boots his size? The whole thing was cringe. Yikes.

Curtis doesn’t back Portia

I’m glad that Portia (Brook Kerr) finally told Curtis (Donnell Turner) that Drew (Cameron Mathison) is blackmailing her. He needed to know, and she needed his help. But I was disappointed in Curtis’ reaction to the news. He should be supporting Portia right now, not judging her. She backed him up when he made a backroom deal to take control of Aurora, but now he’s not giving her the same support. For better or for worse, right Curtis? Remember that? Show up for your wife.

Drew and Willow

I don’t even think this needs an explanation. Drew’s smarmy superiority and Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) main character energy ruin the vibe of every room as soon as they enter it. But the bathroom scene was the worst.

Joss (Eden McCoy) had every right to speak her mind to Willow, and Drew had no right to go into the ladies’ room, unannounced, looking for Willow.

Willow, girl, you should be very concerned that your man can’t leave you alone for five minutes so you can go to the bathroom. If he won’t respect that boundary, he won’t respect other boundaries. If you ever choose to set any, which isn’t really your strong point. Joss should have tossed him out of there. Some things are sacred, Drew. What happens in the ladies’ room, stays in the ladies’ room.

The Shocking

Josh Swickard and Jane Elliot, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

I guess these moments aren’t really shocking, because in some ways they were totally predictable. What is shocking is the amount of audacity of the people who made them happen.

Tracy’s arrest

It’s almost comical at this point what a dirty player Drew is. Having Tracy arrested on the red carpet was diabolical. And putting the ketamine vial in Tracy’s car was just desperate. Tracy is a powerful and well-connected figure in Port Charles. There’s no way anyone would believe she would get her hands dirty drugging Drew herself, and then leave the evidence in her car. Tracy’s no amateur at committing crimes.

But Drew just wants to humiliate her publicly because she humiliated him publicly so many times. The PCPD shouldn’t have gone along with his demands. They could have waited until after the ball to arrest her. Drew’s petty payback isn’t going to help his public standing or help Willow get custody of her kids.

Lulu blows up everyone’s lives

Lulu (Alexa Havins) frustrates me. She’s like a pitbull with a bone when she gets obsessed with something, and she clearly doesn’t care who she hurts. Now Gio’s emotionally wrecked, she ruined the Nurse’s Ball and lives are totally upended because she couldn’t keep her mouth shut for one more night.

If she thinks that this is going to help her get Dante back, she’s wrong. She needs to pay attention to her own child and mind her own business.