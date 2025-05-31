I think General Hospital’s Lulu is delulu and needs to take accountability for her actions

For months on General Hospital, everyone around Lulu (Alexa Havins) has been telling her to keep her mouth shut and stop blabbing about Brook Lynn's (Amanda Setton) teenage pregnancy. And yet, Lulu kept trying to find the child and kept talking to people about it, probably hoping just one person would tell her to tell Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) so she’d have an excuse to do it.

But Lulu just couldn’t let it go or keep quiet about it. When she threatened Lois (Rena Sofer) at the Nurses Ball that Lois had 24 hours to reveal that Gio (Giovanni Mazza) was Brook Lynn’s son, her behavior crossed the line from fixation to obsession. And even though the secret is out, and lives are ruined, she doesn’t care and is insisting she did the right thing.

You know you’ve gone too far when

Josh Kelly, Dominic Zamprogna and Alexa Havins in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

When Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), infamous for making bad decisions, tells you that you’ve gone too far, it’s time to reevaluate your life choices. Cody wanted Dante to know the truth, but after seeing the fallout from the reveal of Gio’s parentage, even he thinks that Lulu crossed a line.

But when Cody and Lulu were sitting on her porch after the Nurses Ball, Lulu was absolutely confused about why Cody thought what she did was the wrong thing. Cody told her that Gio’s experience growing up was different than his.

He explained that Gio loved his adoptive mom and has a sense of self and comfort and security that was built on his identity as her son. Lulu took all of that away from him because she couldn’t keep her mouth shut. And she doesn’t feel bad about it, even now that she can see the damage she’s caused.

Lulu tried to justify herself by telling Cody that even though everyone is upset now, ultimately it’s a good thing for Gio to know that Lois, Brook Lynn, Dante and the Qs are his family. When someone as prone to bad choices and someone as emotionally insensitive as Cody is telling you that you’ve done something bad, you need to listen.

And it’s not just Cody who warned Lulu to take it down several notches. At the Nurses Ball, Carly (Laura Wright) also told Lulu to take a step back and wait when Lulu wanted to rush after Dante. Everyone around her, including her mother, has been telling Lulu to back off for a long time, but she didn’t. And now, she needs to take accountability for what she’s done.

Dante

All of this effort Lulu has put into tracking down Brook Lynn’s son has been to try and get back with Dante, who is still grieving for Sam (Kelly Monaco). However, Lulu never thought for a minute that Dante would turn on her because of what she did.

It was extremely satisfying to see that Dante not only resented Lulu’s obsession with hurting Brook Lynn and finding his son, but he also told her that he doesn’t want to have any kind of friendship or relationship with her because of it. It was great to see someone that Lulu will occasionally listen to hold her accountable for the harm her actions have caused.

But in typical deLulu fashion, she tried to deflect that accountability and minimize the impact of it by telling Dante she didn’t want him back. Ok. Sure. That’s why you told Maxie (Kirsten Storms) that you’re still in love with Dante, right? Because you definitely don’t want him back?

Actions have consequences

Giovanni Mazza, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Karma, accountability, FAFO, whatever term is used to describe the consequences of Lulu’s actions, she’s going to have to face them because she’s caused massive harm to a lot of innocent people that she supposedly loves.

Now that the secret is out, Lulu should take a hard look at herself and see that all the people she loves have been telling her for her own good that she’s gone too far in her obsession with Brook Lynn and her teenage pregnancy.

But I don’t see that happening. More likely, Lulu will continue to see herself as a righteous crusader for the truth and a victim, so that she doesn’t have to face the moral cost of what she did. And she won’t have to face how she just sabotaged her own chance at happiness by being so focused on ruining Brook Lynn’s life.

Lulu needs to take a few steps back right now and think carefully about how her actions hurt so many people. If she doesn’t, she may find out that one of the consequences of being a crusader for the truth at any cost is ending up alone because people won’t trust you or want to be around you anymore.

The best thing she can do to start mending fences is to apologize and take accountability, even though her chances of repairing her relationship with Dante are slim (for now). There’s really no way she can make things right with Gio, but she needs to try. Some humble pie should be on Lulu’s menu for a long time.