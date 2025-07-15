Beyond the Gates spoilers: Martin and Smitty's new secret?
Will Martin’s old secret lead to a new secret for the married couple?
They say secrets in a marriage can destroy it, and Beyond the Gates’ Martin (Brandon Claybon) and Smitty (Mike Manning) are certainly putting this theory to the test.
With Martin keeping Smitty in the dark about what he did in his past and what he’s currently doing to keep it under wraps, and with Smitty pretty tight-lipped about his investigation into Marcel (Darryl W. Handy), the married duo certainly have their skeletons in their own closets.
However, because this is the soap world, their secrets are on a collision course about to be exposed, and this is in large part due to Kenneth (Jason Vendryes). Kenneth is currently making Martin’s life miserable, stalking the kids he shares with Smitty. With Kenneth presenting himself as a threat to the teens, we suspect all the sordid truth about Martin will come out sooner or later, and that could spell bad news for Kenneth.
We recently speculated that Beyond the Gates would experience its first murder, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the victim is Kenneth and the culprits are Martin and Smitty. Not for nothing, in the several months that Beyond the Gates has been on the air, the two men have made it clear that they love their children and are protective of them. Now that Kenneth has crossed the line of approaching Tyrell (Jaden Lucas Miller) and Samantha (Najah Jackson), Martin and Smitty may go to great lengths to prevent that from happening again.
It’s not hard to imagine the Richardson couple finding Kenneth and sternly warning Kenneth to stay away from them and their children. In response, Kenneth levies more threats and demands more money. However, Martin’s temper could get the better of him (as it has before), and a fight ensues. Then one thing leads to another, and either Martin or Smitty kills Kenneth by mistake, and the couple finds themselves in quite the pickle.
If our hunch proves correct, then we believe the couple may find themselves scrambling to cover up yet another secret. While we don’t think they’ll cover up Kenneth’s death by disposing of his body, we can imagine them not telling Jacob (Jibre Hordges) and the rest of the Fairmont Crest police department the whole truth, claiming self-defense. Heck, we can’t even picture Martin and Smitty telling the rest of the Dupree/Richardson clan the truth.
Again, this is all a working theory we’ve developed at the moment, so we’ll just have to keep watching to see what happens.
New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.
