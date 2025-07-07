Beyond the Gates spoilers: Smitty in grave danger?

Beyond the Gates’ Smitty (Mike Manning) continues putting his investigative chops to use to look into Detective Marcel Malone (Darryl W. Handy), and we can’t help but think he’s putting himself in grave danger.

Want more soap stories? Be sure you sign up for our official newsletter, What to Watch Soapbox. We talk spoilers, get into some of our favorite (and least favorite moments from the week) and don't shy away from sharing our opinion on daytime drama's biggest storylines.

As fans know, Marcel is the epitome of a dirty cop. He’s knee-deep in cahoots with Fairmont Crest’s residential mafioso, Joey (Jon Lindstrom), and Marcel has done his fair share of things to abuse his badge. While Smitty appears to be scratching the surface of the corruption, with a push from Marcel’s partner Jacob (Jibre Hordges), Smitty has yet to fully discover all of Marcel’s misdeeds.

As the dubious event of what happened to Martin (Brandon Claybon) on that infamous night continues to unravel (very slowly, we might add), it’s become evident that Marcel played a vital role in covering up Martin’s probable crime.

Not only was Marcel involved, but so were Joey, Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) and Vernon (Clifton Davis). So with this big crime and cover-up yet to be discovered and Smitty still digging, we think it’s only a matter of time before all is revealed. And when that happens, it’s not hard to picture a few players in town doing what they feel is necessary to keep their part in this crime quiet, which could include trying to eliminate Smitty.

Brandon Claybon and Mike Manning in Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Should Smitty soon find himself in a life-or-death situation, the question is who will try to take him out? The obvious guess is Marcel.

The veteran cop already dislikes Smitty and probably wants to protect his reputation and pension as he nears retirement. Plus, as an officer, he has the means to try and commit a murder and influence a subsequent investigation. We should also point out that as an ancillary character if he were to be arrested for attempted murder and hauled off, it wouldn’t completely rock the Beyond the Gates canvas.

If not Marcel, then perhaps another ancillary character we’ve yet to mention will try to dispose of Smitty. This time, we’re talking about Jacob’s dad, the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, Elon Hawthorne (Malachi Malik). It’s apparent that Elon is not the pristine role model Jacob has built him up to be, so we can’t put it past Elon going after Smitty.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, this is all speculation at his point, but we’re talking about the soap world. So almost anything can happen.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.